Tactix complete 2020 ANZ Premiership roster

Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Tactix

The Good Oil Tactix have completed their 2020 ANZ Premiership team with the addition of two home-grown talents.

Sophia Fenwick returns after a stellar season where she came in as a replacement player for the injured Temalisi Fakahokotau.

Shooter Jess Prosser will make her ANZ Premiership debut, having spent the last two seasons with the Hellers Mainland Beko Netball League team.

Prosser took her game to another level in 2019, finishing with the league’s second best shooting percentage at 84%.

Meanwhile, head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek has been re-appointed to lead the Tactix for another two seasons.

“We are totally thrilled with the highly skilled roster we have put together, with a mix of experience and exciting young talent and are in a great position to perform well in 2020,” Netball Mainland CEO Brigit Hearn said.

Delaney-Hoshek said she was excited to continue leading the team with a talented group of players.

“Both Sophia and Jess have worked hard and shown massive determination to get to the next level. They have both been standouts in our Beko Netball League team over the past few seasons and I look forward to seeing how they continue to develop at ANZ Premiership level.”

The Good Oil Tactix 2020 ANZ Premiership:

Ellie Bird, Charlotte Elley, Temalisi Fakahokotau, Sophia Fenwick, Samon Nathan, Erikana Pedersen, Kimiora Poi, Jess Prosser, Te Paea Selby-Ricket, Jane Watson.


ends



