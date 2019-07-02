Invent a Character to Appear in a Donovan Bixley Book

3 July, 2019



A drawing competition is giving Kiwi kids the chance to tap into their creative talents and come up with a cool new character to inhabit Donovan Bixley’s Flying Furballs world.

Donovan, who is one of New Zealand’s most acclaimed illustrators with over 100 books to his name, will pick his favourite entry and incorporate the winning character into an upcoming Flying Furballs title. The winner will have their name acknowledged in the book and receive a signed copy.

“I loved drawing characters from my favourite books and comics when I was young. I would have been hyped with excitement if I’d been given the chance for one of my creations to appear in those books,” says Donovan.

“The exciting thing for me now is wondering what kids will come up with – they always have such a fresh take on everything. I don’t know what I’m looking for, so I’m ready to be wowed by some new imaginative ideas. The winner doesn’t have to be a spectacular drawing, but it needs to be a spectacular idea."

The school holidays see the launch of Breakout (on sale 11 July, Upstart Press), the seventh title in the highly acclaimed Flying Furballs series. These hilarious action-packed adventure books for junior fiction readers feature illustrations throughout.

The series captures the romance and excitement of the era at the dawn of aviation — set in a world of cats verses dogs.

Kids who are ready to get inventing should watch this video to get some really helpful tips from Donovan, then download the entry form, find a comfy spot and start drawing!

ENDS











© Scoop Media

