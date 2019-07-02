Statement From David Higgins Regarding John Parker

STATEMENT FROM DAVID HIGGINS REGARDING JOHN PARKER

“I am aware of an incident involving John Parker, brother of Joseph Parker.

“I wasn’t present at the time of the incident so am not fully aware of the details.

"It's become apparent that John has been dealing with some mental health issues that seem to have contributed to the issue. Obviously I sympathise with those involved and we're looking to provide all the support we can.

“The matter is in the hands of the U.S. authorities. I sincerely hope John is receiving the care he requires, and offer my heartfelt sympathies and best wishes to everyone who has been affected.

“It is not appropriate for me to make any further comment on this matter.”

Please attribute to David Higgins, co-manager of Joseph Parker.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

