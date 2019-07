Statement From Joseph Parker

“I can confirm that my brother John has been detained in the United States following an incident that occurred on his way home to New Zealand.

“I can’t comment on the details of this matter – other than to say that the Parker family’s prayers are with John and anyone who has been affected.

“This is an extremely difficult and upsetting situation for our family, and we humbly request privacy at this time.”

- Joseph Parker



