Soaked Oats announce support for Sludge Pop Tour NZ shows

Soaked Oats have just returned from the Australian leg of their Sludge Pop tour selling out venues in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney! The Dunedin-formed globe trotters are excited to return home and reunite with their beloved Aotearoa fanbase.

Today, New Zealand's treasured sludge-pop rockers share the support for their upcoming shows across Aotearoa. This tour celebrates their Sludge Pop EP which they released on June 14th via Dot Dash Records/Rhythmethod.

This Friday, Soaked Oats travel to Mt Maunganui to play at Totara St with support from local band and proud punk-rockers, Grown Downz.

Joining Soaked Oats in Auckland will be indie-pop gem, Being., who toured with Soaked Oats last May for their split release with Ha the Unclear, Corduroy Cape: A Persnickety Mixtape.

Soaked Oats are also delighted to have indie three-piece Hans Pucket opening up their show in Wellington. Expect the finest vocal harmonies carried by pop melodies and ingenious lyricisms. Watch their latest video, 'Comfort' here.

Australian psych-rock duo, Morning Morning, will support the last few shows of the tour in Dunedin and Christchurch. Soaked Oats played a sold-out show with Morning Morning in Melbourne last week! Pre-sales flew out the door and queues were spilling onto the streets... so get in quick! Listen to 'The Mind You Bend' here, from Morning Morning's forthcoming EP out this Friday!







Sludge Pop was recorded in part in Dunedin by Tom Bell at the iconic Chicks Hotel in Port Chalmers as well as with Patrick Hill at Roundhead Studios in Auckland. Production of the EP took place in Auckland at Paquin Studios (The Lab) by Tom Healy (Tiny Ruins, Miss June, Finn Andrews) and Soaked Oats.

Attention on Soaked Oats has been building at an ever-increasing rate since their inception two year's ago in Dunedin, New Zealand catapulted by their infectious and joyful shows and fast evolving songwriting chops. Latest cover stars of the much loved NZ Musician Magazine, the band's latest single 'Coming Up' was discovered by New Zealand's recent visitor Sharon Van Etten. The indie rock icon shared the music of Soaked Oats to her 90 thousand plus fans last week. Oscar Mein also had the opportunity to swap notes with one of his favourite artists, Kevin Morby, as published by thespinoff.co.nz and Radio NZ this week.



“If you said they sounded like Mac DeMarco cruising around

the South Island and playing loose pop in the back

of a Britz camper you wouldn't be far off.” - Vice Noisey

"There’s something infectious about their sound;

it’s happy, it’s relaxed and a little bit cheeky.” - Pilerats

“Bold colours and dancing beats cut nicely through the

grizzly cold of the NZ winter, warming the bones with

relevant words and pop/rock’n’roll rhythms." - NZ Musician

Soaked Oats - Sludge Pop (EP)

Out on 10" vinyl & digital - June 14th, 2019

Tracklisting:

1. Shuggah Doom (extended version)

2. Coming Up

3. Driftworld

4. My Mud Your Shoes

5. Don't Chew



Soaked Oats are a young four-piece band that formed in Dunedin, New Zealand who have been described as “a southern stew of Kevin Morby and LCD Soundsystem with a good shake of Mac DeMarco“. The band is made up of lead vocalist Oscar Mein who scribes the smart, witty and thoughtful observations on life. Guitarist, Henry Francis and his amazing pedal-board are on the noble path to tone mastery, making the instrument sound like it was made by unicorns. Rhythm section Max Holmes (bass) and Conor Feehly (drums) provide the backbone, the funk and keep the party going.

Check out Soaked Oats on:

