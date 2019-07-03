New Roll of Honour Added to Auckland Museum’s War Memorial

Wednesday 3 July 2019









On Sunday 30 June, a new Roll of Honour was unveiled in the World War II Hall of Memories at Auckland War Memorial Museum. The private event was attended by the families of the fallen, members of the Defence Force, Auckland Returned and Services Association and the Mayor of Auckland, Phil Goff.

The Roll of Honour was established in memory of those New Zealanders who gave their lives while on operations in Bosnia, Kuwait, East Timor / Timor Leste and Afghanistan, so others may live in freedom.

For nearly 90 years Auckland War Memorial Museum has stood as a memorial to those who have served New Zealand and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Commemorated in the Museum’s memorial spaces are the names of those lost in South Africa, the First and Second World Wars, Korea, Malaya-Borneo and Vietnam. The addition of this Roll of Honour located adjacent to the Korea-Malaya/Borneo-Vietnam memorial, acknowledges the seventeen service personnel in New Zealand who have been lost in combat since Vietnam* and ensures their names live on in the present and for future generations.

Auckland War Memorial Museum Chief Executive Dr David Gaimster says, “In all these places, New Zealand’s legacy of service is one of active commitment to peace and security. We owe a great debt to those who gave their lives upholding this cause.”

Auckland War Memorial Museum has committed to reviewing the names on the Rolls of Honour, every four years, and will adjust when appropriate and offer a place of memorial for families, comrades and visitors. This roll of honour was established with the support and kind donations of the Auckland RSA along with hard work and dedication from many, including Bruce Trethewey from Trethewey Stone who generously donated the Carrara marble and Marcus Wainwright, the project stonemason, as well as the assistance of the New Zealand Defence Force.







The text above this memorial reads “He rārangi ingoa mō ratou ō Aotearoa, I hinga atu ki ngā pakanga ō te Ao, hei oranga mō tātou.”

Robert Newson, Auckland Museum’s Tumu Here Iwi Relationships Manager, a Vietnam veteran, translates this te reo Māori text as “The names inscribed on this wall are of those New Zealanders who gave their lives so that others may live in freedom.”

Dr Gaimster says Auckland War Memorial Museum is a living memorial committed to honouring and remembering those who have served and died from across New Zealand.

“The museum is a significant site of memory, a place where the public can recognise service and its cost, not only for individuals, but their family and friends, colleagues and communities.”

Images of the Roll of Honour are available HERE



ends

© Scoop Media