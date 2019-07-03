Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Duck Who Loved Me

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Triplicity Theatre

LOVE ISN’T ALL IT’S QUACKED UP TO BE

Triplicity Theatre is proud to present The Duck Who Loved Me , coming to BATS Theatre over the school holidays this year. Join us this July for the hilarious and true Kiwi story of a duck who fell in love with a human.

Set in Nelson at Enner Glynn Primary School, Jemima the Duck falls irrevocably in love with Kevin the Caretaker. It becomes even more hilarious when Jemima starts making daily inspections of ‘her’ school, tries to fly through a window to stop Kevin talking to a hapless teacher and comes (literally) head to head with Kevin’s wife…

Based on a true story from 2018, Jemima’s a territorial duck with an attachment to the caretaker like no other. The show’s creator, Fingal Pollock, says, “When it comes to emotions, we are very similar to animals. I learnt of this unlikely romance at our annual Boxing day lunch last year when family friends of ours came to visit. As I was listening to this story over Christmas leftovers I was struck by what a good puppet show it would make. It's not often that such a brilliant and true story almost literally falls onto your lap!"

What will happen in this unlikely romance? Can Jemima the Duck sustain such an unconventional love? The ending will have you rolling in the aisles with laughter and you will walk out with a smile on your face, pondering the nature of affection the world over.

With puppetry, music, audience participation and lots of laughs - come and join us at BATS these holidays for what is sure to be a good time with Jemima the Duck!

The Duck Who Loved Me is being performed at BATS Theatre from the 16th to the 20th of July.

Performances at 11am, 1pm and 6.30pm from the 16th to the 19th. 6.30pm on the 20th of July only.

Tickets $10-$12, with a group price (four admissions) of $40.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Triplicity Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

Howard Davis: A Marvelous Invention - Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities

“Of all the tasks, describing the contents of a book is the most difficult and in the case of a marvelous invention like Invisible Cities, perfectly irrelevant.” - Gore Vidal. More>>

NAISA: World's Indigenous People Gather In New Zealand

More than a thousand people from the Pacific and across the globe are in Hamilton for the Native American Indigenous Study Association conference at the University of Waikato. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 