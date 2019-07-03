The Duck Who Loved Me

LOVE ISN’T ALL IT’S QUACKED UP TO BE

Triplicity Theatre is proud to present The Duck Who Loved Me , coming to BATS Theatre over the school holidays this year. Join us this July for the hilarious and true Kiwi story of a duck who fell in love with a human.

Set in Nelson at Enner Glynn Primary School, Jemima the Duck falls irrevocably in love with Kevin the Caretaker. It becomes even more hilarious when Jemima starts making daily inspections of ‘her’ school, tries to fly through a window to stop Kevin talking to a hapless teacher and comes (literally) head to head with Kevin’s wife…

Based on a true story from 2018, Jemima’s a territorial duck with an attachment to the caretaker like no other. The show’s creator, Fingal Pollock, says, “When it comes to emotions, we are very similar to animals. I learnt of this unlikely romance at our annual Boxing day lunch last year when family friends of ours came to visit. As I was listening to this story over Christmas leftovers I was struck by what a good puppet show it would make. It's not often that such a brilliant and true story almost literally falls onto your lap!"

What will happen in this unlikely romance? Can Jemima the Duck sustain such an unconventional love? The ending will have you rolling in the aisles with laughter and you will walk out with a smile on your face, pondering the nature of affection the world over.

With puppetry, music, audience participation and lots of laughs - come and join us at BATS these holidays for what is sure to be a good time with Jemima the Duck!

The Duck Who Loved Me is being performed at BATS Theatre from the 16th to the 20th of July.

Performances at 11am, 1pm and 6.30pm from the 16th to the 19th. 6.30pm on the 20th of July only.

Tickets $10-$12, with a group price (four admissions) of $40.







