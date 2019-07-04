Tiny Ruins announces 12 date NZ tour

Tiny Ruins return to home ground this spring, in the wake of their sonic dream of a record, Olympic Girls. Having toured overseas for the better part of 2019, and returning from a run of summer festivals throughout Europe, September sees them embark on twelve special dates around Aotearoa. What’s more, a formidable talent from across the ditch - legendary songwriter & Milk! Records co-founder Jen Cloher - will be joining them for all dates.



Banished Music, Milk! Records & Undertheradar Present:

Tiny Ruins

'Olympic Girls Spring Tour of Aotearoa'

(Full Band)

Thu 5th September, Haumoana Hall, Haumoana, Hawkes Bay

Fri 6th September, St. Peter’s Hall, Paekakariki

Sat 7th September, Khandallah Town Hall, Wellington

Mon 9th September, Secret Show, Ahiaruhe

Wed 11th September, The Plant, Blenheim

Thu 12th September, Blue Smoke, Christchurch

Fri 13th September, Sherwood, Queenstown

Sat 14th September, Port Chalmers Town Hall, Port Chalmers

Thu 19th September, Nivara Lounge, Hamilton

Fri 20th September, Mt. Eden Memorial Hall, Auckland

Sat 21st September, The Jam Factory, Tauranga

Sun 22nd September, The Dome, Gisborne

Tickets On Sale Now from Banished Music

Link Here: https://www.banishedmusic.com/tinyruinsspringtour







