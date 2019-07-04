THE BLACK SEEDS announce the release of REFABRICATED + Tour

Ahead of their upcoming European tour, The Black Seeds are pleased to announce the release of REFABRICATED: Fabric Remixes & Rarities - a tasty selection of unreleased tracks, remixes & versions from their 2017 Fabric catalogue.

The six-track companion EP, out tomorrow Friday, 5th July, features three new, unreleased tracks from the Fabric sessions, as well as album re-workings from the likes of DJ Mu (Fat Freddy's Drop), MC Gardna (UK), Israel Starr (NZ), Bolt42 (NZ) & Deep Fried Dub (AUS).

The band, who have earned a reputation for rocking dance floors around the world, are set to return to the UK & Europe for 14 shows in August, including main stage slots at the UK’s legendary Boomtown Fair and Beautiful Days Festivals. Dates below.

Listen to the opening track, 'Hypnotized Again', a poignant slice of social commentary over a stone-cold groove. The Black Seeds return to their classic "roots reggae" sound that many of their long-time fans know and love.

With over 140,000 albums sold worldwide, and multi-platinum selling albums to their name, The Black Seeds have taken their boundary-crossing reggae fusion to the world over the past two decades, establishing strong followings across Europe and America, and spearheading New Zealand’s internationally renowned roots movements alongside acts such as Fat Freddy's Drop and Katchafire.







The band’s progressive sixth studio album Fabric was released successfully in 2017, reaching #3 on the U.S Billboard Reggae Album chart & NZ album charts, and #3 on UK & German iTunes Reggae charts. Now get ready for the new REFABRICATED EP, out everywhere this Friday, July 5th.

Catch The Black Seeds live across the UK and Europe in August:

THU 1 AUGUST Ampere / Muffatwerk, Munich, Germany

FRI 2 AUGUST Zelt-Musik-Festival, Freiburg, Germany

SAT 3 AUGUST Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany

MON 5 AUGUST Vega Musikkens Hus - Lille Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

WED 7 AUGUST Train Aarhus, Denmark

THU 8 AUGUST Rapa Nui Zandvoort, Netherlands

FRI 9 AUGUST Boom Town 2019, Winchester, UK

SAT 10 AUGUST The Sugar Club, Dublin, Ireland

MON 12 AUGUST The Liquid Room, Edinburgh, UK

TUE 13 AUGUST The Glee Club, Birmingham, UK

WED 14 AUGUST The Fleece, Bristol, UK

THU 15 AUGUST Electric Ballroom, London, UK

FRI 16 AUGUST Watering Hole, Perranporth, UK

SUN 18 AUGUST Beautiful Days Festival 2019, Ottery St Mary, UK





