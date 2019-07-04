Shonen Knife return!

Shoot The Freak, and .... Under The Radar , in association with 95bFM, presents the return of ... SHONEN KNIFE !

Japan’s evergreen sugar-coated punk powerpopsters return to New Zealand in November 2019 !

Tuesday 12th November - Wellington at San Fran BathHouse https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/ticket/10663/Shonen-Knife.utr

Wednesday 13th November - Raglan at Yot Club https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/tour/10664/Shonen-Knife.utr

Thursday 14th November - Auckland at Whammy https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/ticket/10662/Shonen-Knife.utr

Tickets available from under the radar https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/tour/10664/Shonen-Knife.utr







Shonen Knife's new album "Sweet Candy Power” is out now worldwide and along with tours in Europe, Japan, UK and USA… they will then return to New Zealand in November.

Having just completed a European tour playing festivals PRIMAVERA SOUND in Spain and This Is Not A Love Song in France the reaction to the new tunes, according to the band "from the audience was very good”.

Since their pure DIY beginnings in 1981, Osaka, Japan's Shonen Knife have been building a faithful following of music enthusiasts and the alternative rock elite. Their relentless journey secured the band's place as one of the pioneer ambassadors of Japanese rock music and culture on the international stage.

In 2019 the trio charges ahead towards their 4th decade of international touring and recording with their 19th studio release “Sweet Candy Power”.The band features original members (and sisters) Naoko on Vocals and Guitar, Atsuko on Bass and Vocals and newest member,Risa, on Drums and Vocals. Naoko describes the "Sweet Candy Power" album as "This album is homage to my favorite 1960’s and 1970’s rock music. Also I put all of enjoyment, entertainment, joyful and delightful from me into songs. Inspired by my experience during tours and my daily life, I wrote lyrics with fun and a little bit of ironical viewpoint. I hope people get happy through this album." presented through the lens of SK's charismatically executed, sunshine and candy filled fantasy world.

