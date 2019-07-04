Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ford Ranger is sponsor of the New Zealand Rural Games

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Rural Games Trust

4 July 2019

Ford Ranger unveiled as naming rights sponsor of the New Zealand Rural Games

In its sixth year, the New Zealand Rural Games Trust are proud to announce Ford Ranger as the new naming rights sponsor.

The 2020 Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games will be held on 14-15 March in The Square in Palmerston North.

New Zealand Rural Games Trust Chair Margaret Kouvelis made the announcement in The Square in Palmerston North, where she unveiled signage for the 2020 event.

“Having New Zealand’s number one selling vehicle on board as naming rights sponsor for this wonderful celebration of rural sports is a perfect fit,” she says.

Ford New Zealand General Marketing Manager, Ford New Zealand, Cameron Thomas, says Ford Ranger is pleased to support rural sports from shearing and the axemen through to the growing sport of tree climbing, sheepdog trials and much more.”

“Ford has watched the Rural Games progress from a regional event to a national event,” says Mr Thomas. “It is a weekend packed with fun for all ages and has a strong following. This year, its one-hour programme on TV3 won its timeslot, and more than a quarter of a million people have watched the Rural Games Youtube Channel in the past year alone.”

Mr Thomas says the Rural Games will help lift awareness of the Ford Ranger both in New Zealand and overseas as no other event in provincial New Zealand can.

New Zealand Rural Games Founder Steve Hollander says the games have gone from strength to strength – starting in Queenstown six years ago and being held in Palmerston North for the past three years.

“The games have grown thanks to the strong support of rural New Zealand and the generous support of sponsors over the years. Now, we begin a new chapter by welcoming Ford Ranger to the New Zealand Rural Games family.”

ends




