Delport completes Aces 2019/20 contract list | Round Two

Thursday 4 July 2019



The sixteenth and final Auckland Aces’ contract for the 2019/20 season has been awarded to experienced left-arm spinner Louis Delport.

The 31-year old takes his place alongside off-spinner Will Somerville, having piled up 236 wickets for East Coast Bays across the past four seasons and surpassing the magical mark of fifty in each of those summers. Delport’s consistency was rewarded with a Plunket Shield debut in April 2018.

“With the bowling, I’m always looking to improve on a few things, but also looking to add some value with the bat and in the field as well.”

Delport is excited about the opportunity and shared a special moment when he told his family.

“The best reaction I have had since getting the news was from my two boys. They were super excited.”

Auckland Aces coach Heinrich Malan sees Delport’s inclusion as a move to build depth and variety to the spin department.

“Louis is the guy who has been most successful in our A programme. He also compliments our squad nicely having the ability to turn the ball away from the right hander”.

While some of the squad are playing abroad, the hard work has already begun at Eden Park and Malan is relishing the opportunity to build relationships with his new squad.

“The boys want to get in here and hear what the new dude has to say. It’s a little bit of a different environment, which is exciting and challenging at the same time.”

The sixteen contracted players ready to take up that challenge for the 2019/20 season are:

Finn Allen

Corey Anderson

Graeme Beghin

Jamie Brown

Craig Cachopa

Mark Chapman

Louis Delport

Danru Ferns

Ben Horne

Kyle Jamieson

Ben Lister

Matt McEwan

Robbie O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

BLACKCAPS Contracted Players:

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Colin Munro

Jeet Raval

