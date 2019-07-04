Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Looking for Kiwi families to open up their kitchen cupboards

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 1:32 pm
Press Release: TVNZ

Eat Well For Less New Zealand is looking for Kiwi families to open up their kitchen cupboards!

International hit series, Eat Well For Less is coming to New Zealand, with a local version in production for TVNZ 1.

We’re looking for Kiwis who are willing to open their kitchen cupboards and reveal their grocery shopping lists for this hands-on and entertaining new series.

Eat Well For Less is all about helping families eat and cook better – while saving a fortune in the process! So, whether you’ve got fussy teens, spend far too much on food (and then throw half of it away), shop without a list, live with a food snob, find it impossible to save on your household bills, eat too many takeaways, or worry about excess packaging, our experts are here to help!

We’re looking for families based in Auckland or Hamilton with a household of at least two people who eat, shop and cook together.

Filming will take place between August and October, so applicants will need to be available for at least five consecutive days in that period.

If you’d like our team to show you how it’s done, send your name, age, location, family details and why you want to be involved to eatwell@screentime.co.nz

Applications close on 26 July.

Eat Well for Less New Zealand will air on TVNZ 1 later this year.

Eat Well for Less New Zealand is produced by Screentime New Zealand



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

Howard Davis: A Marvelous Invention - Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities

“Of all the tasks, describing the contents of a book is the most difficult and in the case of a marvelous invention like Invisible Cities, perfectly irrelevant.” - Gore Vidal. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 