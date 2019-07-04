Looking for Kiwi families to open up their kitchen cupboards

Eat Well For Less New Zealand is looking for Kiwi families to open up their kitchen cupboards!

International hit series, Eat Well For Less is coming to New Zealand, with a local version in production for TVNZ 1.

We’re looking for Kiwis who are willing to open their kitchen cupboards and reveal their grocery shopping lists for this hands-on and entertaining new series.

Eat Well For Less is all about helping families eat and cook better – while saving a fortune in the process! So, whether you’ve got fussy teens, spend far too much on food (and then throw half of it away), shop without a list, live with a food snob, find it impossible to save on your household bills, eat too many takeaways, or worry about excess packaging, our experts are here to help!

We’re looking for families based in Auckland or Hamilton with a household of at least two people who eat, shop and cook together.

Filming will take place between August and October, so applicants will need to be available for at least five consecutive days in that period.

If you’d like our team to show you how it’s done, send your name, age, location, family details and why you want to be involved to eatwell@screentime.co.nz

Applications close on 26 July.

Eat Well for Less New Zealand will air on TVNZ 1 later this year.

Eat Well for Less New Zealand is produced by Screentime New Zealand







