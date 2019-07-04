Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Parkin Drawing Prize shortlist announced

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Academy Galleries

This year’s shortlist for the prestigious Parkin Drawing Prize has been announced. This year nearly 400 artists submitted close to 500 works for consideration. A shortlist of 79 has been chosen after careful deliberation by the selection panel. Congratulations to those who entered and to those who have been selected.

The shortlist can be viewed at www.parkinprize.nz

To read the media release about this year’s shortlist and finalists click here.

The winner of the $20000 prize will be announced at a gala event on 5 August by this year’s judge John Gow, along with ten merit recipients who receive $500 each. This will be followed by a month long exhibition season when all the finalists, merit award recipients and the overall winner’s work will be showcased at the Academy Galleries.



