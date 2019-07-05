Currie to take on the biggest triathlon in the world



There is no-where else in the world where a triathlete will be cheered on by up to 260,000 spectators, lining the roadsides from start to finish. With a one to fifty ratio of athletes to spectators, Challenge Roth is the biggest and coveted triathlon in the world and a race that Braden Currie has always had on his bucket list .

"The energy of this event for an athlete is second to none and a once in a lifetime experience that I have always wanted to experience.”

Currie has stacked podium after podium results in 2019 and believes the crowds of Roth will only aid him in maintaining this consistency.

“I really enjoy that kind of stimulation around me, as long as I keep it in check and don’t over-do myself, this is a new sensory factor that will push me that little bit harder.”

It's been a ‘relatively quick turn around’ after winning Ironman Asia-Pacific in Cairns last month, and since then Currie and his family have been based in Fuschl, Austria preparing for Challenge Roth, claiming it it to be one of the best training base’s they've ever experienced.

“Austria is incredible. All the training facilities are world class, including some of the best cycling I have ever experienced and a lakeside 25metre stainless steel pool with an onsite gym. Our base-town of Fuschl, is on the door step to endless trail running and the people and culture have made the experience unforgettable for my family and I. Training has been going really well and I’m looking forward to the race this Sunday. My main focus is still Ironman World Champs in October, but Challenge Roth has provided a great opportunity to get to Europe and race. I feel really lucky to have this opportunity and intend to make the most of it."







Currie is backing himself to race well on Sunday and believes that his overall consistency as an athlete is the key reason for being able to work with a tight 4-week turn around since lronman Asia-Pacific and still build on his performance.

"The biggest achievement for me over the last 12 months is the consistency I have been able to achieve in my training. The beauty of having this foundation behind me is that I know that if I plan the year well and I'm feeling good, that I'll be there, in the mix. If I have a blinder of a day, I’ll be on the podium or at the top."

© Scoop Media

