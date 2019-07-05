PLUNGE Indie Comic Convention



Plunge Enterprises NZ presents the inaugural event ‘PLUNGE’, an independent Comic Book & Pop Culture convention promoting Independent Comic Book Creators. At 12pm to 5pm on Saturday the 13th of July 2019, ONEONESIX Bank Street will host this creative event in Whangarei. There will be a range of attractions to see on the day with lost cost entry of gold coin for 7-12 year olds, $5 for 13+ and $10 for a family pass (upto 5 persons).



The event will include Guest Panels with Speakers, hosted by local personality, Mike Botur, featuring Jade Morgan - NorthTec Applied Arts, Phillip Hetaraka - The Design School, Shane Evans - Graphic Design & Illustrator, Hinurewa te Hau - Creative Northland (Keynote on Funding), are among the local artists and arts community leaders who will be speaking. There will also be a Skype Keynote delivery by Hawk Sanders - Rising Sun Comics, Disney Toy Designer. Local vendors will be on site selling art, pop culture items, food and drinks. The convention will be Live Streamed on Twitch TV, YouTube & Facebook so you can watch from anywhere you can connect to the internet if you can’t make it to the event!



Event organiser Aru Singh says “My aim through Plunge is to show kids and adults that there is so much more to comic books than just childish entertainment. There are careers that take years to harness and we want to get kids involved in the arts at a young age so that they can find enjoyment and a future in art and literature through the medium of comic books.”









Plunge Enterprises NZ is a Whangarei-based comic book and entertainment company, and Rising Sun Financial, a comic book publisher who has partnered up with Plunge Enterprises NZ to publish their range of comic book properties globally. Through the Rising Sun Comics, Oceania division, New Zealand creators have the opportunity to have their comic book work published independently allowing them to own their work and intellectual properties.



This event is proudly supported by local organisations Creative Northland, Te Kowhai Print Trust, Northland Arts Centre, Whangarei Youth Space, Whangarei City Libraries and Volunteering Northland.



Due to this being the first event of its kind with a focus on access to the whole community a Pledgeme crowdfunding campaign has been set up to assist with costs of running convention. If you would like to contribute to this event please visit, https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/5984-plunge-indie-comic-convention

