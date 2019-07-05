Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hearn Steps Down as Netball Mainland CEO

Friday, 5 July 2019, 6:58 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ

5th July 2019

Netball Mainland CEO, Brigit Hearn, has decided against continuing as CEO with Netball Mainland after a recent review of the organisation and her desire to let the Board move in a new direction with the organisation.

Brigit Hearn who has been with Netball Mainland for the past six years says she is proud of the organisation and the achievements they have made in a very tight market including the need to support The Good Oil Tactix who Hearn will continue to cheer on in future.

Hearn is now looking for other opportunities to develop her skills and work with a wider range of people, possibly outside sports management.

Netball Mainland Board Chair, Scott McCrea said Hearn has been a valued and highly respected member of Netball Mainland and has contributed significantly to the organisation.

He said that they understand, and respect Hearn’s decision and they appreciate her handing the reigns back to the Board for the Board to develop the organisation into the future.

Board Chairman Scott McCrea wishes Hearn well for the future and thanks her for her integrity and loyalty she has brought to the role as well as her hard work.

ENDS.



