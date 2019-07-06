Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ shearers stamp a mark in France

Saturday, 6 July 2019, 11:34 am
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

Champion New Zealand shearers Rowland Smith and Cam Ferguson have moved into some confidence-building space by each qualifying in the top five for the All-Nations Open Championships semi-final as their World championships heat-up in France.

Members of the Allflex New Zealand Shearing and Woolhandling championships team competing in temperatures over 34deg in central France town Le Dorat, the two will be in even more familiar company in the event, a prelude to the World championship events on Saturday and Sunday.

The top five of the 18 qualifiers in the All-Nations event are all based in New Zealand, albeit headed by Scots international and Taranaki farmer Gavin Mutch.

Surprise next-men-in are Masterton shearer Ethan Pankhurst and Ant Frew, of Pleasant Point, with Smith next and Ferguson 5th. Jack Fagan, of Te Kuiti, also qualified, in 11th place.

The first round of the World Machine Shearing Championship is being shorn later today (early Saturday morning NZST).

The All Nations semi-final and final will be shorn on Saturday, while the World Championship will be decided on Sunday.

