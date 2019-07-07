Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mini Simmons drop their self titled debut album

Sunday, 7 July 2019, 5:31 pm
Press Release: Park Up Publicity

Mini Simmons drop their self titled debut album.

Hot on the heels of two stunning singles and major slots during last summer's festival season, Mini Simmons release their widely anticipated debut self-titled album yesterday (June 5th).

The Auckland based four-piece was devised during a sun-drenched surfing trip in Central America, where a fortune teller called Mini told the group they would be world famous rock-stars.

Singer Zak Hawkins says that listeners can expect the quintessential Mini Simmons experience throughout the record;
“It’s a pretty ballsy 60-70’s Rock ‘n’ Roll record with a blues influence. It’s direct and in your face but we do have some more tender moments too."

The album is available through all the usual streaming platforms, but is most notably available on vinyl at Holiday Records as the first vinyl pressed on New Zealand shores in over 30 years.

The album was written and recorded by Mini Simmons with Zak Hawkins on vocals and harp, Brad Craig on guitar and backing vocals, Jesse Hawkins on bass, and Yoni Yahel on drums. All tracks were recorded, mixed, and mastered by Olly Harmer with the exception of ‘When it Rains (It Pours),’ recorded and mixed by Edward Castelow. The album was recorded at The Lab Studios.

Mini Simmons nationwide album release tour kicks off next weekend; they'll be hitting Dunedin on July 12th, Christchurch on July 13th, Wellington on July 20th, Auckland on July 26th, and finally Mount Maunganui on August 16th. All details and tickets available through BirdsNest Entertainment.



Download the album here
Spotify
Apple Music
Bandcamp (Vinyl also available here)

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Park Up Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

Howard Davis: A Marvelous Invention - Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities

“Of all the tasks, describing the contents of a book is the most difficult and in the case of a marvelous invention like Invisible Cities, perfectly irrelevant.” - Gore Vidal. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 