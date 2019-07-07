Mini Simmons drop their self titled debut album

Hot on the heels of two stunning singles and major slots during last summer's festival season, Mini Simmons release their widely anticipated debut self-titled album yesterday (June 5th).

The Auckland based four-piece was devised during a sun-drenched surfing trip in Central America, where a fortune teller called Mini told the group they would be world famous rock-stars.

Singer Zak Hawkins says that listeners can expect the quintessential Mini Simmons experience throughout the record;

“It’s a pretty ballsy 60-70’s Rock ‘n’ Roll record with a blues influence. It’s direct and in your face but we do have some more tender moments too."

The album is available through all the usual streaming platforms, but is most notably available on vinyl at Holiday Records as the first vinyl pressed on New Zealand shores in over 30 years.

The album was written and recorded by Mini Simmons with Zak Hawkins on vocals and harp, Brad Craig on guitar and backing vocals, Jesse Hawkins on bass, and Yoni Yahel on drums. All tracks were recorded, mixed, and mastered by Olly Harmer with the exception of ‘When it Rains (It Pours),’ recorded and mixed by Edward Castelow. The album was recorded at The Lab Studios.

Mini Simmons nationwide album release tour kicks off next weekend; they'll be hitting Dunedin on July 12th, Christchurch on July 13th, Wellington on July 20th, Auckland on July 26th, and finally Mount Maunganui on August 16th. All details and tickets available through BirdsNest Entertainment.







