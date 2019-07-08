Brandon Vieira two-time Simply the Best

Brandon Vieira defeats Nicola Canu to become new World Kickboxing Network Super Featherweight Champion

Kickboxing World Championship returned to Sardinia with “The Night of Super Fight 7” held last night (July 6) at a sold out Piazza Sella in Iglesias. The contest featured two-time WKN European Super Featherweight champion Nicola Canu of Italy up against the newly-crowned WKN World Super Featherweight champion under oriental rules Brandon Vieira of France. The pair battled it out for WKN World Super Featherweight title in the style of “low kick”.

The scheduled for five rounds encounter went the distance and ended in favor of Vieira, who earned the win by decision. As a result Frenchman became the two-style titleholder, joining Maltese featherweight Keith Azzopardi, who recently earned world titles in two different disciplines within two weeks (Full Contact and Oriental rules).

In the co-main event of The Night of Super Fight 7 Francesco Picca took on his Italian-fellow Alessandro Ragusa. The scheduled for three rounds 67 kg catchweight bout ended before the final bell. The newly-crowned WKN International Super Lightweight champion Picca took the win by TKO after he scored three knockdowns in one round, which resulted in referee waving the fight off.

The undercard featured a series of bouts in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

WKN World President Stephane Cabrera attended the event.

The Night of Super Fight 7 in Iglesias, Sardinia was one of four championship events that World Kickboxing Network presented this past Saturday (July 6) in Italy, Portugal, Bulgaria and Argentina.







Among the bouts, Paulo Gerson of Portugal took WKN International Super Welterweight title after he scored the decision against Matteo Costa of Italy at Showfight 37 in Lisbon. Rangel Ivanov of Bulgaria claimed WKN International Welterweight title by knockout in the third round against Stefan Sipos of Slovakia at Savages Kickboxing in Shumen. In addition, Gaston Monroe defeated his country-fellow Dylan Salazar and earned WKN Argentinian Lightweight title at Bosch Tour “Estrellas de Acero” in Morón, Buenos Aires.

Iglesias, Sardinia, Italy

WKN World Super Featherweight title / Kickboxing / 5×3

Nicola Canu (Sardinia) def. Brandon Vieira (France) by decision

Lisbon, Portugal

WKN International Super Welterweight title / Kickboxing / 3×3

Paulo Gerson (Portugal) def. Matteo Costa (Italy) by decision

Shumen, Bulgaria

WKN International Welterweight title / Oriental rules / 3×3

Rangel Ivanov (Bulgaria) def. Stefan Sipos (Slovakia) by KO (Flying knee, R3)

Morón, Buenos Aires, Argentina

WKN Argentinian Lightweight title / Kickboxing / 3×3

Gaston Monroe (Argentina) def. Dylan Salazar (Argentina) by decision

About World Kickboxing Network



The World Kickboxing Network ® (est. 1994) awards WKN World and subordinate championships in Full Contact, Kickboxing (low kick), Oriental kickboxing, Thai-boxing, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

© Scoop Media

