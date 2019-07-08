Trade Me and GirlBoss kick off the GirlBoss Awards for 2019



Trade Me has again joined forces with GirlBoss to celebrate trailblazing young women in New Zealand with the 2019 edition of the GirlBoss Awards. Nominations for the awards open today, and close early August, with the winners announced in September.

GirlBoss founder Alexia Hilbertidou said the purpose of the GirlBoss Awards is to recognise the incredible young Kiwi women (aged 11-18) who are defying stereotypes and shaping the future of New Zealand.

“There are some outstanding young girls out there who are finding new ways to protect our planet, inventing the next life saving device, helping their community and launching the next multi-million dollar enterprise. They are contributing fresh ideas and new ways of thinking.

“The GirlBoss Awards are about inspiring and motivating the next generation to become leaders in their industry and community,” Miss Hilbertidou said.

Trade Me’s Head of Data and Insights Dr Kathryn Hempstalk said diversity is a big challenge facing the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) industries and as a large technology employer, Trade Me wants to help change that.

“We’re stoked to be working with Alexia on this fantastic initiative. We hope to encourage young Kiwis to dream big and show them how STEM careers can align with their interests, values and desire to make an impact.”

In 2018 the GirlBoss Awards recognised six inspiring young leaders including;

• Rahiri Makuini Edwards-Hammond (Hawke’s Bay) took home the supreme Trailblazer award for her work developing young Māori leaders

• 17-year-old Mikayla Stokes (Auckland) walked away with the STEM award for inventing a pollution sensor;

• 13-year-old Greer Wilson (Auckland) received the Emerging Leader award for raising awareness about adolescents and the mental health system.







This year there are eight categories for Innovation, STEM, Community, Emerging Leader, Online Impact, Sustainability, Arts and Culture, and the Trailblazer.

Along with Trade Me, Method, Delta Insurance, Air New Zealand, Internet NZ, Auckland Council, Grandkid Power and Vector are each sponsoring an award category.

Nominations are now open for females aged 11–18 at girlbossawards.co.nz and close on 9 August. The winners will be announced on 17 September, just before the 126th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New Zealand.

