Raglan Arts Film Festival Awards 2019

Lights, camera, action it's time to get ready for the

Raglan Arts Film Festival Awards 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RAFFAs reeling in local filmmakers

The Raglan Arts Film Festival Awards is celebrating 10 years this year of exceptional local filmmaking talent.

Nominations are now open to all ages – all you need is your imagination and a device for filming.

Old School Arts Centre manager Jacqueline Anderson says the RAFFAs were created to recognise the extraordinary talent of local actors, screenwriters, editors, producers and directors interested in making movies.

“It’s always a great pleasure for the RAFFA judges to view the films that are entered and we seem to have more entrants each year and the calibre of the films keeps improving.”

Up-and-coming talent will also have the opportunity to attend a filmmaking workshop held at the Old School Arts Centre to learn new movie making skills.

“We are really lucky to have a wealth of filmmaking knowledge in our community willing to share their skills to our new talent,” she says.

The film must be associated with Raglan Whaingaroa - either the filmmakers, production crew or actors, or part of the film must have been shot or edited in Raglan.

Awards and prizes - including cash and vouchers - will be presented at a Red Carpet Awards night on Saturday, September 28 at the Raglan Town Hall.

Enter at facebook.com/creativeraglanfilmfestival, www.raglanartscentre.co.nz or contact us at the Old School Arts Centre in Stewart Street, 07 825 0023 or info@raglanartscentre.co.nz for more details.

Deadline for nominations is Friday, August 9.

Keep up-to date with the 2019 Raglan Film Festival by following Creative Raglan – Film Festival on Facebook.

ENDS









© Scoop Media

