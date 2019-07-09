CHIP - The Comedy Experience

Salty with a Bit of Sauce

Harriet Moir - Entertainer / MC presents her debut solo stand up show called

CHIP - The Comedy Experience

Popular local Entertainer, MC, Wedding Celebrant and Comedian Harriet Moir presents her debut solo stand up show CHIP - The Comedy Experience at the New Athenaeum Theatre on July 25, 26 and 27 at 8pm.

Harriet is well liked for her honest, real, relatable and no holds barred style and self deprecating accounts of everyday real life antics. She is also well known to Dunedin audiences for her many varied and comic roles in local music theatre productions such as Mamma Mia, Grease, Mary Poppins and Priscilla.

Harriet has found herself in a pickle more times than she’d care to count. But when the chips are down, she’s dealing with things the only way she knows how – by putting on a show. CHIP is her first full solo stand up comedy show taking place at The New Athenaeum Theatre later this month. She will be supported by hilarious local comedians Reuben Crisp, Hamish Mabon-Ross and Jonathan Falconer.

You know how we’re all basically just like potatoes, all different shapes and sizes and varieties? And how some people are potato salads and get taken to fancy parties and BBQs and live the high life but they're a wee bit cold and some are all warm and mashed and comfortable and served with sausages? And some are all chopped up and plunged into vats of hissing and bubbling oil but they come out chipped but deep fried and extra delicious? Well, this show is about that. I just added some salt (to the wounds) and a wee bit of sauce.

Tickets are selling so well, she has opened up a third show on Saturday July 27.

There are limited tickets still available for Thursday July 25 and Friday July 26.

Tickets are only $22 and available at; https://www.miracle.net.nz/products/chip-a-comedy-experience

