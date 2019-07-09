Local Author Helps Fight the Stigma Against Depression

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 6, 2019. | Auckland, New Zealand



Local Author Helps Fight the Stigma Against Depression

D.L. Heather, Author of A Loss for Time and Breaking the Odds is helping fight the stigma against depression. 10% of the profits from her latest book, Metamorphosis will be donated to www.depression.org.

“That’s the thing about depression: We can survive almost anything, as long as we see the end in sight. But depression is so insidious, and it changes shape daily, that it becomes impossible to see the end. Sometimes a book gives you the words to explain what you’ve been feeling for so long. I hope that Metamorphosis will help people through some tough times.” D.L.Heather

Haiku is a distilled form of Japanese poetry, consisting of seventeen syllables, divided between three lines. Though brief, each haiku tells a story. Haiku often has a seasonal tie-in and contains a hidden dualism, as well as specific word images that reveal deep layers in each poem. In Metamorphosis, the author presents 50 emotionally charged haiku poems paired beautifully with illustrations by Kay Miller, focusing on love, heartbreak, longing, and survival.

Metamorphosis is available in paperback and e-book additions and can be purchased through Ingram and select bookstores.

D.L.Heather is a Canadian born author and poet, with a background in existential poetry and dark tone literature. In 2001, she graduated from OUC with a bachelor’s degree in English, then pursued a career in music journalism until 2013. She now divides her time between Los Angeles and New Zealand. Metamorphosis is a poetry book based on her personal experiences.

###











© Scoop Media

