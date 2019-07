Keep perfectly calm now ... a Blam Blam Blam show sells out

TUESDAY 9th JULY 2019



Blam Blam Blam's August dates are showing no signs of depression -

The Christchurch show at the Lyttelton Arts Factory on Friday 23rd August has sold out. A new show has been added for Saturday 24th August at the same venue.

Tickets availble here.

https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/ticket/10703/Blam-Blam-Blam.utr

Tickets for the other shows are selling strongly.

ends









© Scoop Media