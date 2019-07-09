Bay of Plenty 48Hours film finals

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 9.00am



Tickets to the Bay of Plenty finals for the Vista Foundation 48Hours have nearly sold out. Eleven finalists will have their films screened at Rialto Cinema on Friday 20 July, and anticipation is running high.

The films were made during the Vista Foundation 48Hours 2019 competition held on the weekend of 14-16 June.

“Over 250 people from 22 Bay of Plenty teams participated in the competition, from Taupo, Rotorua, Whakatane, Te Puke and Tauranga,” says Annie Lawler, who is the Bay of Plenty VF 48Hours regional manager, on behalf of Bay of Plenty Film.

Competitors came from schools and community groups; also competing as families, groups of friends, and individuals; with the competition open to amateur and experienced film makers.

The teams had just 48 hours to create a film, with their specific genre and required elements only told to them at the start of the competition at 7pm on the Friday night. The completed film had to be submitted by 7pm, 48 hours later, on Sunday 16 June.

The teams were allocated one of 13 genres. These were the gross-out comedy, the opposites attract movie, the secret identity movie, the wrong place/wrong time movie, the holiday movie, the coming-of-age, the buddy movie, science fiction, musical or dance movie, time travel movie, generation gap movie, nature run amok movie, and the real time movie.

For 2019, the compulsory sound element was laughter, the action element was a double take, the technical element was an overhead shot, and the compulsory physical element was wind. For those competing in the ‘Ultra’ section, their film also had to be split screen and have a 'break the 4th wall moment' where a character communicates directly with the audience.







Six Bay of Plenty school teams entered including teams from Otumoetai College, Western Heights and Tauranga Boys’ College.

“Two classrooms at Matua School in Tauranga entered the competition, live streaming the launch on the Friday evening back to the classroom so that the children, teachers and parents involved could see what was happening,” says Annie.

Candy Floss Cloud Productions, a team from the Vector Group Charitable Trust in Te Puke, have competed before, and this year won a free community group entry, sponsored by Vista Foundation 48Hours.

The Locke Lively team, which has also competed in previous years, had half their team in London this year, so liaised via mobile phone, maximising the whole 48 hours. It was reported that other teams just went without sleep for the duration of the weekend.

The Bay of Plenty regional heats were held on 21 June, and split in to two separate screening times with 11 films allocated for each of the two heats.

From the 22 entries, 11 finalists were chosen, and these will have their films screened at the Regional Finals on 20 July. They are Adam Levine De Loca with The Speech, The Archaetypes - Digging Up Trouble, Bang Bang Films - Shoes to Die For, Big Picture Minor Deets - The Sh*tuition, Candy Floss Clouds Productions - Beneath Bramble Bridge, Cucumber Cup Productions – Petrichor, Frances Berkers - Best Hardest Thing, Great Lakes Film Society - Extra Time, Just Me - Brace Yourself, Locke Lively – Siman, and Nutty Mosquitoes with their film Karma's a Witch.

At the two regional heats on 21 June, the audiences also participated, voting for their favourite films.

In heat one of the regionals, The Speech by Adam Levine Da Loca won first place, with Karma's a Witch by Nutty Mosquitoes in second place, and Groundhog's Day by Broken Pencils in third place.

In heat two, The Sh*tuation by Big Picture Minor Deets was voted first by the audience, with Siman by Locke Lively and Bless You by Wildcats winning second and third respectively.

Designing a film poster to go with the movie was an optional extra competition for teams to enter via Facebook. This year, Rotorua team Big Picture Minor Deets won the BOP film poster award for their film The Sh*tuation.

At the regional finals on 20 July, regional award categories will include city winner, first runner-up, second runner-up, best director, best school team, best performer, NZWG Best Script, best cinematography, best production design, best animation, best VFX, best editing, best sound design, best original score/song, best disqualified film, best use of required elements, best use of genre, audience favourite awards as chosen in the regional heats, and WIFT Outstanding Female Filmmaker. The WIFT Outstanding Female Filmmaker award will be presented to a female filmmaker in any area who shows outstanding promise and creativity, and is nominated by the teams themselves.

Prizes include film-making cash grants, production packages, a free year’s membership to Women and Film in TV, script consultancy, a colour grading package, admission to a New Zealand Writer’s Guild Seminar, and annual membership to Digital Pigeon Online.

In the Bay of Plenty, one team was late submitting their film, but are now entered into the category for best disqualified team.

A new award, known as the City Manager’s Award has been introduced this year and is unique to each region. This award will be chosen by each city manager to recognise something special in their region. The city manager for Wellington chose most unique location; Christchurch – best team intro; Auckland – best awkward moment; Hamilton – diverse dialogue (best use of non-English dialogue); Gisborne – best line of dialogue; Taranaki – best ‘embracing the weather’; and Dunedin - best twist.

“For the Bay of Plenty, I wanted the teams to ‘bring the feels’,” says Annie, “so we’re presenting an award for the most emotional moment.

“Also Carter’s Photographics in Grey Street, Tauranga, have offered a prize for the Bay of Plenty team that creates the best blooper reel.”

The judges for the Bay of Plenty VP 48Hour film competition are Anton Steel, CEO of Bay of Plenty Film; Alison Titulauer and James Muir who were the 2018 Bay of Plenty regional winners; Mike Jonathan, a Rotorua-based film director and producer; Miriama Smith, an award-winning actress with more than 20 years of film, TV and stage experience; Camilla Sanches, a local online influencer and founding member of Mount TV; and Annie Lawler.

The competition is in its 17th year, having started in 2003 with just 44 teams taking part in Auckland. This is the third year that the Bay of Plenty region has had its own regional competition, due to Bay of Plenty Film initiating and encouraging local involvement and participation.

“In 2018, the regional red carpet final was a sell-out, so we booked two theatres at Rialto Cinema and live streamed the awards presentation from one theatre to the other,” says Annie. “It was a combined heats and finals all in one.

“This year, because of the increased number of entries, we have adopted the same format that is used elsewhere in the country where teams view their films at a regional heat and then again later at the regional finals if selected.”

“We’d really like to thank Carters Photographics for partnering in this event and Rialto Cinemas for their amazing cooperation in screening the heats and finals.”

The Bay of Plenty city winner team will be invited to attend the 2019 Grand Final event in Auckland on 17 August where the national award will be presented to the best 48Hour film in New Zealand.

Tickets to the 2019 Bay of Plenty Red Carpet Regional Finals on 20 July in Tauranga are available on Event Finda. (https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/vista-foundation-48hours-bop-finals/tauranga )

