Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Bachelorette New Zealand is looking for its leading lady

Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 8:17 am
Press Release: TVNZ


Roses at the ready! International blockbuster The Bachelorette is coming to New Zealand and TVNZ is looking for the country’s first ever Bachelorette to be part of the biggest love story on television.

The Bachelorette has been responsible for fairy-tale endings around the world and if you’re a single woman ready to take a chance on love, this could be your happy ending.

From romantic dates to cocktail parties and rose ceremonies, the Bachelorette will be joined by some of New Zealand’s most eligible men on the adventure of a lifetime.

But this time it’s the Bachelorette who will be taking control and asking the all-important question “will you accept this rose?”

Applications are now open for women age 18+ from across New Zealand to apply. If you’re looking for love and ready to find the man of your dreams, head to: tvnz.co.nz/bachelorette

Will you accept this invitation to become New Zealand’s Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette New Zealand will air on TVNZ 2 and is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand.

The Bachelorette is an international love story with 15 unmissable seasons airing in the USA as well as local versions airing in Australia, Germany, Finland, Switzerland and Japan.

Full seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor UK are available to watch on TVNZ OnDemand.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

Howard Davis: A Marvelous Invention - Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities

“Of all the tasks, describing the contents of a book is the most difficult and in the case of a marvelous invention like Invisible Cities, perfectly irrelevant.” - Gore Vidal. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 