Animated NZ Film Mosley Will Stand Upright And Proud

Poignant Animated NZ Film Mosley Will Stand Upright And Proud This October School Holidays

Rialto Distribution along with Huhu Studios are proud to announce the NZ release date for MOSLEY and share some clips for this touching family film. MOSLEY will be released in cinemas across New Zealand for the school holidays on October 10.

To save his family, Mosley, must embark on an epic journey to find the legendary Uprights but what he unexpectedly finds will unlock a secret revealing his true nature. With large and layered themes, MOSLEY tells a timeless adventurous tale of family, love and hope.

MOSLEY brings together New Zealand’s loved artists for this heat-warming tale, featuring our own comic genius Rhys Darby as the voice of the hilarious, loud and kind DEAVER. Celebrated actress Lucy Lawless is the talent behind the strong and compassionate character BERA - a mother, a quiet leader and encourager. John Rhys Davies lends his unmistakeable booming voice to the stern but courageous WARNIE and the one and only Temuera Morrison is the brutal broody villain WARFIELD.

Kirby Atkins, MOSLEY Director, says, “Making the film in Snells Beach was an absolute joy. New Zealand is an awe-inspiring country and the artists here are masters in their craft. I’m proud to have become a Kiwi myself and would love to continue making films here in the future.”

“Mosley is a unique family film with a heart-warming story, standing up for what you believe in is a theme New Zealanders can really relate to, particularly poignant this year - we are thrilled to be bringing this film to New Zealand audiences, it is a very special film indeed.” Kelly Rogers CEO Rialto Distribution.







MOSLEY will release in China later in the year and has already been sold to multiple territories worldwide.

“The NZFC is really proud that Mosley, the first official China-New Zealand feature film co-production has been completed,” said NZFC CEO Annabelle Sheehan.

Mosley has captured international attention with Animation Magazine this week www.animationmagazine.net/features/exclusive-behind-the-scenes-of-mosley-an-animated-labor-of-love/and the producers can’t wait for New Zealand to see their film.

"We are delighted with Mosley", said Executive Producer and CEO of Huhu Studios Trevor Yaxley. "We can’t wait for New Zealand audiences to fall in love with this uplifting and life affirming film”

End





© Scoop Media

