Bittersweet weekend but speed is there – Leitch

It was a bittersweet weekend in Japan for Invercargill racer Brendon Leitch in the third round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia series.

A class podium and seventh overall in the second race was the pick of the weekend for Leitch and team mate Massimo Vignali at the Fuji Speedway.

The duo did prove one thing over the weekend at one of the world's greatest circuits, however, and that was that they have the pace not only to win in the Pro Am class but also to take on the all-Pro crews for overall wins in the super competitive series.

Led by Dayle ITM and Lamborghini Auckland-backed Leitch, the duo put their Leipert Motorsport Huracán on the front row of the grid for the first of the two races over the weekend in Japan.

Ultimately they couldn't convert the speed into an overall podium in Japan, but did grab a class podium in the second race and a fourth in class from the first race after a fight back from the back of the field following contact with Richard Muscat's car.

Leitch however felt there was the pace in them to finish higher overall from the two races, despite completing another stunning run to finish seventh and claim the final Pro-Am podium place in race two.

"Starting on the front row in the first race is an accurate representation of where we are as a team and there is no question we have the speed," explained the Lamborghini Squadra Corse Young Driver Program ace.

"Although class podiums are great, I left Japan a little bittersweet knowing we had race-winning pace all weekend. Even so, it's big ups for the Leipert Motorsport boys and girls and to my team mate Massimo. Every time we go out on the track we unlock more pace and build our confidence in the car and the set up.

The next round of the championship takes place at the Yeongam circuit in Korea over the weekend of August 3rd and 4th.









© Scoop Media

