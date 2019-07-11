Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

APRA Silver Scroll Awards – 2019 Top 20

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 9:03 am
Press Release: APRA - AMCOS

Ahi Kā, written by Lewis de Jong, Henry de Jong, and Ethan Trembath, performed by Alien Weaponry

Buttercup, written and performed by Anika Moa,

Can’t Help The Way, written by Gabriel Everett, Ashleigh Wallace, Giorgio Scott, Josh Fountain, performed by Foley

Diagonals, written by Karoline Tamati, Brent Park, Brandon Haru, Julien Dyne, performed by Ladi6

Digebasse (Enough) written by CHAII, Richard Bryan, and Frank Eliesa, performed by CHAII

Dust, written by Caleb Nott, Georgia Nott, and Thomas Schleiter, performed by Broods

Enough, written by Rebecca Mason Melrose, Harry Huavi, and Frank Edward Eliesa, performed by Miloux

Extreme Highs, written by Sarena Close, and Ryan Chin, performed by Mousey

Happy Unhappy, written by Elizabeth Stokes, performed by The Beths

Just ‘Cause You Don’t Want Me, written and performed by Mel Parsons

Look Up, written by Marika Hodgson and Troy Kingi, performed by SORRENTO

No Emotions In The Wild, written by Daniel Latu, Amon McGoram, and Isaiah Libeau, performed by SWIDT

Old Images, written and performed by Anthonie Tonnon



Olympic Girls, written by Hollie Fullbrook, performed by Tiny Ruins

Ready Or Not, written by Elijah Manu, Albert Purcell, Carey Bentley, and Izak Kennedy, performed by Church & AP

Soaked, written by Stella Bennett, Josh Fountain, and Djeisan Suskov, performed by Benee

The Barrel, written by Hannah Topp, performed by Aldous Harding

The Sacred, written and performed by Lydia Cole

Where Were You When I Was All You Needed, written by Michael Cathro, performed by Ha The Unclear

Years Gone By, written by Tom Scott, Hayden Dick, Julien Dyne, Guy Harrison, and Tom Dennison, performed by Avantdale Bowling Club

This Top 20 list was chosen from over 200 entries by a judging panel of 9 fellow songwriters, who have each made wonderful contributions to the NZ music community themselves.

The jury for 2019 was: Amanda Cheng (Wax Chattels), Anna Coddington, Chris Mac (Six60), Godfrey de Grut, Jordan Arts (Leisure/High Hoops), Mark Williams (Slave, Fat Freddy’s Drop), Nick Atkinson (Supergroove/Hopetoun Brown), Ria Hall, and Tyra Hammond.

Widely considered the most prestigious accolade in New Zealand music, the APRA Silver Scroll Award recognises outstanding achievement in the craft of songwriting, and the responsibility now falls to APRA’s 10,000 New Zealand members to choose the best song of 2019.

All APRA members are now invited to vote for their top five songs from this list of 20. These votes from the APRA membership will determine the five finalists and winner of the 2019 APRA Silver Scroll Award.

“We’re thrilled to find that there are plenty of established songwriters who are still surprising and delighting with their work, finding new stories to tell, and new ways to tell them. We’re also very excited to see so many new songwriters bringing fresh ideas and sounds to the landscape of music in Aotearoa” says APRA Head of NZ Operations Anthony Healey.

“Of course it was a brutal job for our judging panel to select these 20 songs from all the entries, and there are plenty of songwriters who missed out, who continue to create great and valuable work. The standard of songwriting we’re seeing in New Zealand in 2019 is incredibly high, and we applaud everyone for their craft.”

Past recipients of the esteemed award include a long list of iconic Kiwi music stalwarts - from Dave Dobbyn, Don McGlashan and Shona Laing to Neil Finn, Bic Runga, and Ray Columbus. They’re joined by a younger generation of music makers that include James Milne & Luke Buda, Ella Yelich-O’Connor (Lorde) & Joel Little, Tami Neilson, Ruban & Kody Nielson, and Marlon Williams.

The APRA Silver Scroll Award will be presented at Spark Arena in Auckland on Wednesday 2nd October. The other awards presented on the night are:

APRA Maioha Award, celebrating exceptional waiata featuring te reo

SOUNZ Contemporary Award, celebrating excellence in contemporary composition

APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award

APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award

As a part of the celebrations APRA will also be inducting a songwriter/s into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from APRA - AMCOS on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps Shock Semi-Final Win Over India 'Stunning'

Sports media around the world have praised New Zealand's shock victory over India to read the Cricket World Cup final, saying the Black Caps have produced the bowling performance of the tournament. More>>

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 