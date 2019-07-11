DEVILSKIN Announce 2019 Nationwide Tour

From humble beginnings in the Waikato, to gracing some of the biggest stages all over the world DEVILSKIN are thrilled to celebrate their tenth birthday milestone with a comprehensive NZ tour.

ONWARD; A DECADE OF DEVILSKIN

"It’s a party we want to take on the road to say thanks to our audience for a decade of amazing support. Two number one albums, Gold and Platinum, a Tui award and 20 million streams around the world. T Shirts sold and shipped to countries we can only dream of touring. We have had an amazing time and have made so many good friends that we feel it's important to mark the occasion with a kick ass tour. We will play some crowd favourites, some of our earliest songs as well as some brand-new tunes."

DEVILSKIN will play Tillermans in Invercargill on Thursday 3rd October. Great Hall OUSA in Dunedin on Friday 4th October. The Town Hall in Christchurch on Saturday 5th October. Trafalgar Centre in Nelson on Sunday 6th October. The War Memorial Centre in Whanganui on Thursday 10th October. The Mayfair in New Plymouth on Friday 11th October. The Factory in Hamilton on Saturday 12th October. The Great Lakes Centre in Taupo on Thursday 17th October. The Stadium Lounge in Mount Maunganui on Friday 18th October. The Powerstation in Auckland on Saturday 19th October. The Hunter Lounge Wellington on Thursday 24th October and in Napier at the Pettigrew Arena on Friday 25th October.

Tickets available for all gigs from Thursday 11th July through Eventfinda, excluding The Town Hall in Christchurch which is via Ticketek and the Powerstation in Auckland which can be purchased via AAA Ticketing.







Eventfinda

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/tour/2019/onward-decade-of-devilskin

Ticketek (Christchurch)

https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=DEVILSKN19

AAA Ticketing (Auckland)

https://aaaticketing.co.nz/event/7e050f85cd7320fadb15dd577d3a0254

DEVILSKIN offer limited unique VIP experiences to each event, tickets include; an exclusive acoustic performance, early entry, tour lanyard, tour sticker and first opportunity at the merchandise table.

The Hamilton based four-piece released their latest single ALL FALL DOWN in April this year, making waves on radio playlists in NZ and the US.

DEVILSKIN have garnered a formidable reputation and a solid fan base worldwide from their incessant touring. A swathe of brilliant live reviews from Norway to Australia are testament to the groundswell of support for this hard-working act.

Their amazing energy and electrifying stage performance sees DEVILSKIN continue to be personally invited to tour and play with international superstars such as HALESTORM, MOTLEY CRUE, DISTURBED, KORN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ALICE COOPER, AIRBOURNE and SLASH.



“We are extremely excited to get back on the road” says band spokesperson and member Paul Martin. "We've been working pretty hard on our show, some new tunes and we are making big plans for next year but first, we really want to say thanks to our friends around New Zealand for an amazing decade of Devilry.”

For further Devilskin information visit: www.facebook.com/DevilskinNZ or www.Devilskin.co.nz

