PAT Presents the Very First Filipino-NZ Play

Proudly Asian Theatre presents

PINAY

Directed by James Roque, written by Marianne Infante

2019 Auckland Theatre Awards Outstanding Newcomer winner and all round firecracker, Marianne Infante makes her professional writing debut with PINAY.

PINAY merges Marianne’s semi-autobiographical experiences of assimilation and migration with the geological catastrophes of Philippines’ Mt Pinatubo volcanic eruption and the Christchurch earthquakes. With Marianne’s signature Filipino flair, PINAY collides the binaries of race, culture, relationships and religion to tell a story of the in-between.

Directed by Fred Award finalist James Roque (Boy Mestizo, Frickin Dangerous Bro), PINAY features an ensemble cast of predominantly Filipino actors including Marwin Silerio (Orientation), Donna Dacuno (Apple), newcomer Richard Perillo and Marianne Infante (Meera, Tide Waits for No Man: Episode Grace) herself, alongside Lucas Haugh (Watch Party) and Matiu Hamuera (City of 100 Lovers).

Director James Roque says “Directing a bilingual Filipino piece of theatre in New Zealand has always been a dream of mine. I am beyond thrilled to be bringing such an exciting new perspective to the Auckland theatre landscape.”

On writing the piece, Marianne Infante says:“It’s more than just wanting to see Pinoys (Filipinos) being represented and celebrated in the landscape of Aotearoa New Zealand. It’s the cathartic exploration of what it means to belong and assimilate in Aotearoa as an intersectional Filipina migrant.”







PINAY will be the first Filipino-NZ play presented in Auckland with its authenticity and representation put into the hands of Filipino and wider Asian practitioners.

Basement Theatre Programming Director Gabrielle Vincent says “Basement has worked closely with Proudly Asian Theatre on many projects over the years and huge supporters of their kaupapa and how they encourage new voices. We are super excited about the talent of Marianne Infante and her new work PINAY. It is an absolute privilege to host this work and celebrate the first Filipino-Kiwi play in Auckland."

With a unique performance style, PINAY integrates traditional Filipino dance, karaoke and contemporary movement sequences with Māori waiata and kapa haka to reflect the kaleidoscopic identity inherent in many New Zealanders today. These elements are in careful discussion with Māori advisor and wellbeing mentor, Borni Te Rongopai Tukiwaho.

This is the first play developed through Basement Theatre’s Fresh off the Page monthly play readings, after a sell-out attendance. PINAY is an explosive, moving and joyous romp shaking the foundations of Filipino and Kiwi culture.

PINAY plays



Dates: 13 - 24 August, 8pm

Venue: Basement Theatre

Tickets: $18 - $30

Bookings: www.basementtheatre.co.nz or phone iTicket 09 361 1000

About Basement Theatre

Described by Metro Magazine as ‘the beating heart of Auckland Theatre’, Basement Theatre is a home to professional and budding theatre artists, comedians, dancers and musicians alike. Renowned for its ability to push the boundaries of artistic expression, Basement Theatre is Auckland’s culture-defining powerhouse.

Basement Theatre nurtures local live artistic voices that are unique and urgent, and aims to inspire and challenge New Zealand audiences and arts organisations, and reflect our diverse identities and experiences. The programme is made up of more than 80% New Zealand content, and more than 50% world premieres.

Basement Theatre is a Charitable Trust, and puts all profits back into the community through its extensive artist development programmes, and risk-share box office model. The organisation is committed to being a part of what makes the performing arts industry, and artists, in Auckland truly sustainable.



