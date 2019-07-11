Dita Von Teese - new shows added!

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Thursday, 11 July 2019
Two new dates have been added to the Dita Von Teese December tour of New Zealand after initial Auckland and Wellington shows sold out.

The new dates are Auckland, Thursday December 12 and Wellington, Monday December 16.

Tickets for the new shows are on sale now from www.tegdainty.com

The ever-dazzling International Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, is set to visit New Zealand this December with the most lavish touring burlesque show in history with her all-new revue, DITA VON TEESE: GLAMONATRIX.

This will be the first time Dita has toured New Zealand, much to the delight of eagerly awaiting fans, and follows two previous sold out runs in Australia.

The Glamonatrix burlesque revue takes audiences on a stunning visual journey with one show-stopping performance after another. The uber-glamorous variety show presents extravagant new production numbers from Dita and the cast, with costumes created by famed corset maker Mister Pearl, British designer Jenny Packham, French couturier Alexis Mabille, burlesque icon Catherine D’Lish, Brooke Brothers and more. Shoe aficionados will delight in the extraordinary bespoke footwear by Christian Louboutin.

DITA VON TEESE: GLAMONATRIX TOUR DATES:

Tickets on sale now from www.tegdainty.com.



Thursday 12 December.
The Civic, Auckland - NEW SHOW

Friday 13 December.
The Civic, Auckland - SOLD OUT

Sunday 15 December.
The Opera House, Wellington - SOLD OUT

Monday 16 December.
The Opera House, Wellington - NEW SHOW

Wednesday 18 December.
Isaac Theatre, Christchurch - FINAL TICKETS


For additional information on the tour and ticketing, please visit:
Dita.net/shows


