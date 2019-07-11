Dunedin musician set to inspire budding talent

Calling all school bands, performers and young musicians aspiring to get out and gig in Dunedin, and gain insight into how the music business works – your time has come.

The Amped Music Project returns for 2019, Dunedin’s own mentoring programme for aspiring young musicians. The free 7-week initiative open to local high school students will this year be coordinated by the multi-talented Craig Monk. Trained as a violinist, guitarist and composer, his diverse musical background and experience as a musician, producer and arts manager is set to bring a unique perspective to this year’s round of tutoring, performing, and music creating.

Craig has played in many Dunedin bands including Cloudboy and Mink, and collaborated with many other bands and artists. He has worked in arts funding and development in the UK and in Aotearoa, and studied North Indian classical music in the UK. Currently he plays in Lars Von Trio, Heka and Ian Chapman's Cosmic Jive Quartet, with Dr Marigaux, and the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra. He also writes and records music, and teaches.

AMPED has been running since 2012, beginning as the Chicks Project. A project of the Dunedin Fringe Arts Trust, AMPED now consists of workshops with local and national industry professionals, and live gigs geared towards kick-starting the next generation’s careers in music.

Craig will be curating the lineup of tutors and workshops for the 2019 programme, and helping the Amped participants to produce gigs.







“My teenage years in Dunedin were full of amazing music, made by many people who I feel blessed to call my friends now. Today, Dunedin has a wonderful music scene, full of truly great artists, teachers, mentors, producers and audiences. I'm delighted to be helping a new generation of young artists understand something of how the business of music works, and how they can best make their way in it.”

The Amped Music Project 2019 runs from August to September. Applications are open until Wednesday 24 July.

The online application form can be found here, and on Facebook: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GVZTYFM

The Amped Music Project is a project of the Dunedin Fringe Arts Trust, proudly presented in association with Otago Community Trust, Dunedin City Council, Recorded Music New Zealand, NZ Music Commission, Music Planet, Radio One, and APRA.





