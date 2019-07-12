Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Orchestra Wellington Is Bringing Te Papa Masterworks To Life

Friday, 12 July 2019, 9:39 am
Press Release: Orchestra Wellington

Te Papa's art collection will be on display when Orchestra Wellington
performs the third concert in its Epic 2019 season on Friday 2nd
August.

Accompanied by stunning images from Te Papa's collection including
Dick Frizzell’s ‘The dancing chicken’ and Ernest Mervyn Taylor’s ‘Maui
and Mahuika’, the orchestra will perform Mussorgsky's masterpiece,
Pictures at an Exhibition.

The piece follows a viewers promenade through a gallery taking in
almost 30 paintings along the way, all of which are brought to life by
music.

While Marc Taddei leads the orchestra, images of Te Papa's own
masterworks will be projected on a giant screen in a stunning
multi-media display. The gorgeous colours in Ravel’s Pictures at an
Exhibition have made it a showpiece for orchestras.

And if resurrecting masterworks from the past wasn't enough, the
orchestra is also collaborating with artist Simon Ingram to produce a
new art work, live on stage.

Ingram has programmed a robot to create visual images in response to
the orchestra's playing of a brand new piece by composer, Alex Taylor.

Russian Lev Sivkov is performing Samuel Barber’s Cello Concerto. He
was born into a musical family in Novosibirsk, Siberia. Sivkov is a
winner of the Naumburg Competition in New York.

For interviews please contact publicist, Penny Miles, 021 644 800.
_______
Photo captions:
Maui and Mahuika, 1956, Wellington, by E Mervyn Taylor. Purchased
2004. Te Papa (2004-0029-1)
The dancing chicken, 1980, Auckland, by Dick Frizzell. Purchased 1980
with Ellen Eames Collection funds. Te Papa (1980-0047-2)

Orchestra Wellington with conductor Marc Taddei at the Michael Fowler Centre


___
ORCHESTRA WELLINGTON presents:

Pictures at an Exhibition - Friday 2nd August, 7:30pm
Michael Fowler Centre
Marc Taddei, music director
Lev Sikov, cello

Debussy – L’Isle joyeuse
Alex Taylor & Simon Ingram – New work
Barber – Cello Concerto
Mussorgsky – Pictures at an Exhibition



Cricket World Cup: Black Caps Shock Semi-Final Win Over India 'Stunning'

Sports media around the world have praised New Zealand's shock victory over India to read the Cricket World Cup final, saying the Black Caps have produced the bowling performance of the tournament.

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series.

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building.

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday...

