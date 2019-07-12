Orchestra Wellington Is Bringing Te Papa Masterworks To Life

Te Papa's art collection will be on display when Orchestra Wellington

performs the third concert in its Epic 2019 season on Friday 2nd

August.

Accompanied by stunning images from Te Papa's collection including

Dick Frizzell’s ‘The dancing chicken’ and Ernest Mervyn Taylor’s ‘Maui

and Mahuika’, the orchestra will perform Mussorgsky's masterpiece,

Pictures at an Exhibition.

The piece follows a viewers promenade through a gallery taking in

almost 30 paintings along the way, all of which are brought to life by

music.

While Marc Taddei leads the orchestra, images of Te Papa's own

masterworks will be projected on a giant screen in a stunning

multi-media display. The gorgeous colours in Ravel’s Pictures at an

Exhibition have made it a showpiece for orchestras.

And if resurrecting masterworks from the past wasn't enough, the

orchestra is also collaborating with artist Simon Ingram to produce a

new art work, live on stage.

Ingram has programmed a robot to create visual images in response to

the orchestra's playing of a brand new piece by composer, Alex Taylor.

Russian Lev Sivkov is performing Samuel Barber’s Cello Concerto. He

was born into a musical family in Novosibirsk, Siberia. Sivkov is a

winner of the Naumburg Competition in New York.

For interviews please contact publicist, Penny Miles, 021 644 800.

_______

Photo captions:

Maui and Mahuika, 1956, Wellington, by E Mervyn Taylor. Purchased

2004. Te Papa (2004-0029-1)

The dancing chicken, 1980, Auckland, by Dick Frizzell. Purchased 1980

with Ellen Eames Collection funds. Te Papa (1980-0047-2)

Orchestra Wellington with conductor Marc Taddei at the Michael Fowler Centre



___

ORCHESTRA WELLINGTON presents:

Pictures at an Exhibition - Friday 2nd August, 7:30pm

Michael Fowler Centre

Marc Taddei, music director

Lev Sikov, cello

Debussy – L’Isle joyeuse

Alex Taylor & Simon Ingram – New work

Barber – Cello Concerto

Mussorgsky – Pictures at an Exhibition









© Scoop Media

