Orchestra Wellington Is Bringing Te Papa Masterworks To Life
Te Papa's art collection will be on display when
Orchestra Wellington
performs the third concert in its Epic 2019 season on Friday 2nd
August.
Accompanied by
stunning images from Te Papa's collection including
Dick Frizzell’s ‘The dancing chicken’ and Ernest Mervyn Taylor’s ‘Maui
and Mahuika’, the orchestra will perform Mussorgsky's masterpiece,
Pictures at an Exhibition.
The piece follows a viewers promenade through
a gallery taking in
almost 30 paintings along the way, all of which are brought to life by
music.
While Marc
Taddei leads the orchestra, images of Te Papa's
own
masterworks will be projected on a giant screen in a stunning
multi-media display. The gorgeous colours in Ravel’s Pictures at an
Exhibition have made it a showpiece for orchestras.
And if resurrecting masterworks
from the past wasn't enough, the
orchestra is also collaborating with artist Simon Ingram to produce a
new art work, live on stage.
Ingram has programmed a robot to
create visual images in response to
the orchestra's playing of a brand new piece by composer, Alex Taylor.
Russian Lev Sivkov is performing Samuel Barber’s
Cello Concerto. He
was born into a musical family in Novosibirsk, Siberia. Sivkov is a
winner of the Naumburg Competition in New York.
Photo captions:
Maui and Mahuika, 1956, Wellington, by E Mervyn Taylor. Purchased
2004. Te Papa (2004-0029-1)
The dancing chicken, 1980, Auckland, by Dick Frizzell. Purchased 1980
with Ellen Eames Collection funds. Te Papa (1980-0047-2)
Orchestra Wellington with conductor Marc Taddei at the Michael Fowler Centre
ORCHESTRA WELLINGTON presents:
Pictures at an Exhibition - Friday
2nd August, 7:30pm
Michael Fowler Centre
Marc Taddei, music director
Lev Sikov, cello
Debussy – L’Isle
joyeuse
Alex Taylor & Simon Ingram – New work
Barber – Cello Concerto
Mussorgsky – Pictures at an Exhibition