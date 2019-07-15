Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Papakura mark women’s return with Grand Final win

Monday, 15 July 2019, 8:06 am
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

Papakura completed a brilliant first year back in the Farrelly Photos Women’s Premiership by edging past the Richmond Roses 6-4 in the Grand Final on Sunday at Mount Smart Stadium #2.

Having trailed 4-0 for much of the first 54 minutes, Papakura struck the killer blow with 25 to play via Kelly Tupaea, before Kararaina Wira-Kohu calmly slotted the sideline conversion, for what turned out to be the winning advantage.

It came after Papakura went through the regular season with four victories from six games, and it was their second win over Richmond in four attempts in 2019.

While Papakura dominated possession through the opening quarter of the match, it was Richmond who struck first via Crystal Tamarua midway through the first half.

After Charntay Poko broke the line with a dummy and run, she found Tamarua looming in support for a try next to the posts.

The ensuing conversion was missed in what would later reveal itself to be a costly mistake.

In the second half Papakura started the better of the two teams and were eventually rewarded when they scored via Tupaea following a period of sustained possession in the opposition 20.

The win marks Papakura’s first women’s title since 2016, the year they completed the double alongside the men’s SAS Fox Memorial Premiership winning side.

Earlier in the day, Te Atatu won the second-tier Championship title in similar fashion, grinding past Manukau 10-8.

Kylie Porter and Maia Morey scored for Te Atatu who went on to claim victory despite Manukau winning the second half 4-0.

Papakura 6 (Kelly Tupaea try; Kararaina Wira-Kohu goal) def. Richmond 4 (Crystal Tamarua try). At Mount Smart Stadium #2.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Auckland Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps Shock Semi-Final Win Over India 'Stunning'

Sports media around the world have praised New Zealand's shock victory over India to read the Cricket World Cup final, saying the Black Caps have produced the bowling performance of the tournament. More>>

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 