Papakura mark women’s return with Grand Final win

Papakura completed a brilliant first year back in the Farrelly Photos Women’s Premiership by edging past the Richmond Roses 6-4 in the Grand Final on Sunday at Mount Smart Stadium #2.

Having trailed 4-0 for much of the first 54 minutes, Papakura struck the killer blow with 25 to play via Kelly Tupaea, before Kararaina Wira-Kohu calmly slotted the sideline conversion, for what turned out to be the winning advantage.

It came after Papakura went through the regular season with four victories from six games, and it was their second win over Richmond in four attempts in 2019.

While Papakura dominated possession through the opening quarter of the match, it was Richmond who struck first via Crystal Tamarua midway through the first half.

After Charntay Poko broke the line with a dummy and run, she found Tamarua looming in support for a try next to the posts.

The ensuing conversion was missed in what would later reveal itself to be a costly mistake.

In the second half Papakura started the better of the two teams and were eventually rewarded when they scored via Tupaea following a period of sustained possession in the opposition 20.

The win marks Papakura’s first women’s title since 2016, the year they completed the double alongside the men’s SAS Fox Memorial Premiership winning side.

Earlier in the day, Te Atatu won the second-tier Championship title in similar fashion, grinding past Manukau 10-8.

Kylie Porter and Maia Morey scored for Te Atatu who went on to claim victory despite Manukau winning the second half 4-0.



Papakura 6 (Kelly Tupaea try; Kararaina Wira-Kohu goal) def. Richmond 4 (Crystal Tamarua try). At Mount Smart Stadium #2.







© Scoop Media

