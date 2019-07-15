Ash Grunwald Announces North Island Tour This Nov/Dec!

Eccles Entertainment is excited to announce that Australian blues maestro Ash Grunwald will play four headline shows across the North Island this Summer in support of his new album Mojo releasing on 30 August via Bloodlines.

Kicking off in Auckland on Thursday 28 November, Ash and his band will make their way down to Raglan and Mount Maunganui before wrapping up with a show at the renowned Leigh Sawmill on Sunday 1 December. This will be Ash’s first tour of New Zealand in four years!

With unique storytelling through song and unleashing an avalanche of rhythmic fury on guitar, backed by his impeccable band, Ash will bring his brand-new show to life for kiwi’s this Summer. Fans can expect to hear new tunes from his upcoming album Mojo including latest single ‘Whispering Voice (feat. Kasey Chambers)’ as well as old stomping favourites ‘Walking’ and ‘Money’.



Recorded in the US and Australia, Mojo is Ash’s first new studio album in four years and features appearances by The Teskey Brothers, Mahalia Barnes and Joe Bonamassa amongst others. Of the record, Ash says:







“At this point, Mojo represents a journey through my own valley of darkness, and out the other side into the fresh sunlit glory of optimism and positivity. This may sound like a cliché, but when you’ve lived it it feels very different.”

Not content with just creating and playing music, Ash also works tirelessly doing his part for the environment with the Clean Up The Coast initiatives, whereby beach clean-ups are organised wherever Ash is on tour. Stay tuned to Ash’s socials for more information on this for his New Zealand dates!

Joining Ash on all dates, will be kiwi blues and roots duo Swamp Thing. Made up of multi-instrumentalist Michael Barker and guitar virtuoso Brett Adams, Swamp Thing play every show as if it was their last. With a resume including stints with Split Enz, The Mockers, John Butler Trio and Tami Neilson between them, these guys certainly have a wealth of musical experience.

With Ash’s signature soul drenched vocals having the power to move mountains and create positive change, these shows are set to be a fitting start to the Kiwi summer! Fans are encouraged to only purchase tickets from official ticketing outlets as listed below.

ASH GRUNWALD

MOJO TOUR

NEW ZEALAND

NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2019

With special guest Swamp Thing



GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 19 July (12pm NZST)



Thursday 28 November

Anthology Lounge | Auckland

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

Friday 29 November

Yot Club | Raglan

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

Saturday 30 November

Totara Street | Mount Maunganui

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

Sunday 1 December

Leigh Sawmill | Leigh

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999



© Scoop Media

