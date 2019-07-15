"My Dad Wrote A Porno" Live World Tour 2020

AUCKLAND, NZ (July 15, 2019) – With a critically acclaimed HBO comedy special, over 180 million downloads, and a sell-out world tour, the award-winning #1 hit podcast, MY DAD WROTE A PORNO is back with a brand new live show and a New Zealand tour in 2020.

Following their hit show in New Zealand in 2017, Team Porno - aka Jamie Morton, Alice Levine and James Cooper - will bring the My Dad Wrote A Porno World Tour 2020 to New Zealand starting in Auckland on January 20, before taking the show on the road to Wellington and Christchurch.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 1pm Thursday, July 18.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 12pm Wednesday, July 17.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit livenation.co.nz.

Reading never-before-heard material from the mind of the legendary Rocky Flintstone, join Jamie with best mates James and Alice, as he delves deeper into his father’s Belinda Blinked erotic saga. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry but you will not be aroused. With surprises, interactive elements and a massive party atmosphere, you do not want to miss this hilarious and outrageous comedy event as Team Porno bring more of the best/worst erotica ever written to the world.







With Hollywood fans including Dame Emma Thompson, Elijah Wood, Daisy Ridley, Nicholas Houltand Michael Sheen, and rave reviews from the likes ofVariety, The Guardianand Time Magazine, My Dad Wrote A Porno is quite simply ‘a cultural phenomenon' (The Sunday Times). Season 5 of the groundbreaking comedy podcast will launch Monday 9 September 2019.

My Dad Wrote A Porno recently won a prestigious Webby Award for Best Comedy Podcast 2019as well as being named Podcast Champions at this year’s British Podcast Awards for outstanding contribution to British podcasting. The show has also won a European Lovie Award and Team Porno were listed on The Progress 1000, London's most influential people of 2018.

Don’t miss Team Porno back in New Zealand for the first time in two years, and at the very top of an extensive world tour - see it first!



“A sensation” – Rolling Stone

“It will leave you crying with laughter”– GQ

“One of the greats” – Esquire

MY DAD WROTE A PORNO

WORLD TOUR 2020

TOWN HALL, AUCKLAND MONDAY JANUARY 20

OPERA HOUSE, WELLINGTON TUESDAY JANUARY 21

ISAAC THEATRE ROYAL, CHRISTCHURCH WEDNESDAY JANUARY 22

TICKETS ON SALE 1PM, THURSDAY JULY 18

Live Nation pre-sale begins 12pm Wednesday, July 17 until 12pm Thursday, July 18

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz & mydadwroteaporno.com







© Scoop Media

