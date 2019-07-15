Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Alien Weaponry release epic video for 'Blinded'

Monday, 15 July 2019, 10:54 am
Press Release: Hammerhead

New Zealand's young metal prodigies Alien Weaponry have released a killer new music video for their track 'Blinded', which was previously released as a b-side on their Ahi Kā 7-inch.

The video is full of interesting special effects, and rather going for a specific meaning or message, the band have decided to leave it up to viewers to garner their own meaning from it. Vocalist Lewis de Jong says:

"The song has very personal meaning for me, but we wanted the video to leave things more open, so people can interpret it their own way. Piotr and Dwayne have really captured the notion of altered realities that we were going for, and we hope people will find their own messages in the images and the music."

Watch the new music video here

https://youtu.be/ddJTJzsGCp8

The band continue to grow from strength to strength, currently touring Europe the band is booked in for a US tour with Black Label Society and The Black Dahlia Murder in September followed by a bunch of headline shows including a return to Window Rock in the Navajo Nation.

Listen to Alien Weaponry now.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2vov4zolAP7zbIhB5CsIPm




