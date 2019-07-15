Powerlifter suspended for four years for doping violation

The Sports Tribunal has suspended powerlifter Hinewai Pouwhare-Anderson for four years after testing positive for clenbuterol. Clenbuterol is an anabolic agent used to lose weight while maintaining muscle mass. Ms Pouwhare-Anderson’s suspension is backdated to 13 April 2019, which is the date of the test.

“It’s always disappointing to find an athlete taking a prohibited substance” said DFSNZ Chief Executive Nick Paterson. “All members of the NZ Powerlifting Federation are bound by New Zealand’s Sports Anti-Doping Rules, which provide the means to implement the World Anti-Doping Code in New Zealand. The Code works in conjunction with a range of International Standards and aims to promote a consistent approach to anti-doping worldwide.

“The aims of the Sports Anti-Doping Rules are to protect clean athletes and to promote clean sport. The clean competitors in powerlifting should be able to have confidence in the integrity of their competition, and know that Drug Free Sport NZ will work to support them and promote clean sport.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the NZ Powerlifting Federation to protect their sport.











© Scoop Media

