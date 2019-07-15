Trixie and Katya on their way to NZ

Hoos birfdays are it? It's yours and we're about to give you the gift you've been begging for. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to the stage, Trixie and Katya, the world's most POWERFUL queens for the World Premiere of Trixie & Katya LIVE: The UNHhhh Tour! You’ve seen them together on youtube, Viceland and Drag Race, so now it’s time to see them together live on stage! In The Dark, World Of Wonder and PEG present the Australian and New Zealand tour of this brand new feature length, fully seated theatre show in June 2020, which is suitable for all ages.

This time, there is the option of a new platinum level of VIP ticket, including a VIP Lanyard and a limited edition signed print along with a meet & greet with Trixie and Katya, and have a professional photographer snap your picture with them.

This show will be unedited, uncensored, unapologetic and unhinged. Make sure you’re emotionally available and not filled with bees for this show because these famous, rich and successful women are bringing their special brand of off-beat banter to a stage near you. Buckle up and get ready to scream laugh like Trixie all the way through this full length show where they talk about what they want, because it's their show and not yours.

Per-register to be first in line to buy tickets at trixieandkatya.com.

View the show announcement video clip here

www.itdevents.com

@itdpresents

SEASON DETAILS

WELLINGTON Thursday 25 June 2020, TSB Arena







AUCKLAND Saturday 27 June 2020, Logan Campbell Centre

CHRISTCHURCH Sunday 28 June 2020, Isaac Theatre Royal

Tickets from $79-$250 + booking fee

VIP Platinum: DR. BITCHCRAFT VIP

Includes the best seats in the house, Commemorative VIP Lanyard, a Meet & Greet with Katya & Trixie, Professional Photo with the pair, Access to exclusive merchandise and a signed tour poster.

VIP Gold: OOH SHE’S RICH VIP

Includes Upfront best seats in the house

Bookings at www.itdevents.com

Show recommendation for ages 15+

Tickets on sale Friday 19 July

© Scoop Media

