Nelson City Brass triumphant at National Championships



Nelson City Brass, under Musical Director Nigel Weeks QSM, took out the national B Grade title at the 2019 New Zealand Brass Band Championships which finished in Hamilton on Saturday.

In only its second year in the B grade and following a close 2nd placing in 2018, the band competing against 9 other New Zealand bands and one from Australia won all stage events for an emphatic win by 11 points overall to the next closest band.

In addition to this the band had several members recognised for their performances in the stage events and a number who won or gained placings in the solo events held earlier in the contest.

Successes included:

First in B grade hymn/reflective item

First in B grade test

First in B grade own choice

First in B grade aggregate

Jan Lewis - award for best soloist in the test piece

Steve Rudhall/Doug Couchman - award for best principal cornet in the own choice

Guro Klaave - winner Junior trombone solo

Josh Mansbridge - winner Junior Bb bass solo

Mike Ford - winner Masters solo

Doug Couchman - winner Amatuer cornet solo

Saul Gibney - second in Amateur cornet solo

Mike Ford - winner Tenor Horn solo

Ross Gerritsen - third in Baritone solo

Ken Bradley - second in Eb bass solo

Pauline Boyd was also awarded the Accompanist of the Year award.







© Scoop Media

