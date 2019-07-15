Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nelson City Brass triumphant at National Championships

Monday, 15 July 2019, 12:35 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Brass


Nelson City Brass, under Musical Director Nigel Weeks QSM, took out the national B Grade title at the 2019 New Zealand Brass Band Championships which finished in Hamilton on Saturday.

In only its second year in the B grade and following a close 2nd placing in 2018, the band competing against 9 other New Zealand bands and one from Australia won all stage events for an emphatic win by 11 points overall to the next closest band.

In addition to this the band had several members recognised for their performances in the stage events and a number who won or gained placings in the solo events held earlier in the contest.

Successes included:
First in B grade hymn/reflective item
First in B grade test
First in B grade own choice
First in B grade aggregate
Jan Lewis - award for best soloist in the test piece
Steve Rudhall/Doug Couchman - award for best principal cornet in the own choice

Guro Klaave - winner Junior trombone solo
Josh Mansbridge - winner Junior Bb bass solo
Mike Ford - winner Masters solo
Doug Couchman - winner Amatuer cornet solo
Saul Gibney - second in Amateur cornet solo
Mike Ford - winner Tenor Horn solo
Ross Gerritsen - third in Baritone solo
Ken Bradley - second in Eb bass solo

Pauline Boyd was also awarded the Accompanist of the Year award.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Nelson City Brass on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps Shock Semi-Final Win Over India 'Stunning'

Sports media around the world have praised New Zealand's shock victory over India to read the Cricket World Cup final, saying the Black Caps have produced the bowling performance of the tournament. More>>

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 