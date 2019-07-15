Aratoi's 50th birthday comes early



Aratoi’s 50th birthday isn’t until the 11th of October, but a present has come early from Provincial Insurance Brokers who today committed to a three-year sponsorship.

“We are thrilled to advise that Provincial Insurance Brokers would like to commit to a three-year Gold Sponsorship of Aratoi Wairarapa Museum of Art and History,” says Briar Toop, a Senior Associate and Insurance Broker.

“Aratoi has captured my imagination and enthusiasm over the past twelve months. I am truly proud to be part of the Aratoi Family. Director Mike Weeks and I are passionate about our community and feel that art and history bind a community.”

Briar also serves as a Committee member of the Friends of Aratoi and oversees the museum’s volunteer programme. She has volunteered at several exhibitions, concerts and at Block Party.

Aratoi Director Susanna Shadbolt says the sponsorship is “the beginning of an even better partnership between Aratoi and Provincial Insurance Brokers. This sponsorship, which is for the next three years, will enable our hard-working team to continue to stage exhibitions, to deliver high quality education programmes, and to go towards general operational costs.”

Aratoi Regional Trust Chair Barb Roydhouse calls the sponsorship “a wonderful gesture of financial help to a vibrant museum.”

Provincial Insurance Brokers, part of the largest insurance broker network in Australasia, serves Domestic, Rural and Commercial clients in the Wairarapa and Wellington.

Aratoi celebrates its 50th birthday with an exhibition showcasing 50 years of collecting. The exhibition opens Friday 16th August at 5.30pm. A free education programme will run alongside the exhibition, and a publication will be launched on October 11th. All welcome.







© Scoop Media

