On sale midday: Midge Ure & Mockers extra shows

THE VOICE OF ULTRAVOX, MIDGE URE is bringing his 1980 Tour 'From Vienna to Visage' to Wellington, New Plymouth, Palmerston North and Hamilton in March - in addition to the previously announced Auckland and Christchurch shows. These are full-band shows with his fantastic new group Band Electronica - performing the entire Ultravox 'Vienna' album, Visage favourites and more. Special guests for all shows are local legends THE MOCKERS - reuniting from UK, Australia and NZ for this tour.

Tickets for these four extra shows are on sale from midday today.

