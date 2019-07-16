Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

On sale midday: Midge Ure & Mockers extra shows

Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Plus1

THE VOICE OF ULTRAVOX, MIDGE URE is bringing his 1980 Tour 'From Vienna to Visage' to Wellington, New Plymouth, Palmerston North and Hamilton in March - in addition to the previously announced Auckland and Christchurch shows.

These are full-band shows with his fantastic new group Band Electronica - performing the entire Ultravox 'Vienna' album, Visage favourites and more. Special guests for all shows are local legends THE MOCKERS - reuniting from UK, Australia and NZ for this tour.

Tickets for these four extra shows are on sale from midday today.
All Midge Ure & Mockers gig ticket links are HERE


In other Platinum Sounds news, the Auckland show for Aussie greats ICEHOUSE (with special guests The Narcs) is now 75% Sold Out. And UK legends 10CC with special guest Jan Helliregel, have added a second and final Auckland show. Ticket links HERE


MIDGE URE & MOCKERS - ALL TICKETS


ends




