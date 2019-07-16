Bad Girls of Burlesque: Hugo Grrrl launches new event

16 July 2019

Hugo Grrrl launches new burlesque event

Filthy women, savage showgirls and foul-mouthed femme fatales will take over The Grand on Friday for Bad Girls of Burlesque, a brand new show from Hugo Grrrl’s Gigs.

Hannah Tasker-Poland from Auckland is our headliner. A famous ‘bad girl’, celebrated around NZ for her daring and memorable performance art, Hannah says the focus of this show is right up her street.

“As soon as Hugo starting throwing keywords like savage, filthy, and distasteful at me, I was all in! Vulgar eroticism encapsulating female autonomy and strength is my jam.”

She says, “I've always loved and respected what Hugo stands for and his push to be creating opportunities for more left-of-center and marginalized performers to take up space on the stage and hone their craft.

"Hugo knows what makes a great show.”

Hannah’s performance background is varied and innovative, using dance, art, SPFX body paint and prosthetics, theatre, and visual design.



George Fowler, the owner of Hugo Grrrl’s Gigs, and the Hugo team are aware of the loaded meaning of the phrase ‘bad girl’, and this show takes aim at that.

Hannah says, “These days the perception of a "bad girl" has moved away from the tired old cliche of the rule-breaker who smokes behind the school sheds, has a potty mouth, wears leather and studs et cetera.

“I think now it’s this really unnerving perception that any womxn who carries pride in themselves, exercises their bodily autonomy, owns their sexuality/eroticism, stands their ground, takes up space, takes back their body, uses their voice, pushes back against societal expectations, is "bad, "nasty", "dangerous", "undesirable".”







Hannah says, very succinctly and possibly unprintably, “F*#k that.”

“I will do what I want with my body, when and where I like. I am a sexual, erotic being, when I choose to be. If part of that is reveling in that enjoyment of my body, sensuality and sexuality by stripping off on stage and sharing that energy with others — in a consensual audience/performer context — in the hopes that it might inspire and empower others to take up their own space, then that's exactly what I’m going to do.

“If that makes me a "bad girl", so be it.”

Joining Hannah onstage, we’ll have local performers Altra Violet, Harlie Lux, Lady Sane and The Furies (Viola Nightshade, Dorothy Dentata and Gingerella). They’ll be joined by Kiki Kisses and Ellie May Marshal from Auckland.

Fun fact: Gingerella is the burlesque alter ego of Hannah Gordon, the producer of Bad Girls, who also performs as Willy SmacknTush and was just crowned Mx Capital Drag 2019.

Bad Bad Girls of Burlesque is on at The Grand on Friday the 19th of July at 8.00pm.

Tickets to Bad Girls of Burlesque

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/bad-girls-of-burlesque/wellington





