Opera House team expands

The Hawke’s Bay Opera House Arts & Events Precinct is set to open at the end of February next year, and in preparation three new appointments have been made to the team overseeing the facility.

Filling the role of Presenter Services Commercial Manager is Glen Pickering who is returning after his former role as Opera House theatre manager was cut short by the building’s closure in 2014.

An actor and director, Glen has also held leadership roles with New Zealand Opera, Hawke’s Bay Opera House, the World Buskers Festival in Christchurch as festival director and he was assistant creative director of the 2015 Cricket World Cup Opening Ceremony.

Most recently he was festival director of the Napier Art Deco Festival – which won “best regional event” at this year’s New Zealand Event Awards.

“What lies at the heart of all of my work is creating magical and memorable experiences that invigorate and add vibrancy to our community,” Glen says.

Former Hawke’s Bay Opera House commercial manager Coltan Wright is also returning after the 2014 closure, as Corporate Services Manager.

He brings a wealth of experience across all facets of the hospitality industry, including leading sales growth at food wholesaler Service Foods Hawke’s Bay, and as Key Account Manager for VJ Distributors.

He says when the Hawke’s Bay Opera House re-opens it will be a next-generation facility.

“It will be the place Hawke’s Bay residents know and love, but a better and more engaging one than that I left in 2014. I’m excited to be a part of the team that brings the Opera House back to life, to make it the best facility it can be for our region and all its residents.”







Filling the role of Presenter Services Community Manager is Daniel Betty, who is already working with the team on the successful community engagement campaign ‘Our House’, telling our stories about the importance of the facility to the community.

An actor, director, writer, educational specialist and creative leader, Daniel has worked extensively in Australia and New Zealand.

Holding a Bachelor of Performing and Screen Arts from Unitec in Auckland and a post graduate diploma in secondary teaching, he has also worked tirelessly with the HB Arts Festival to develop successful youth performing arts initiatives in Hawke’s Bay.

“The performing arts allow people to come together and share an experience. This creates a healthy community who can observe, discuss and share together. I believe the arts are well and truly alive in Hawke’s Bay and can’t wait to celebrate in our iconic Opera House,” he says.

The newest member of the team is Rosie Dawson-Hewes, who is moving to Hawke’s Bay from Bay of Plenty to take up the role of Marketing Manager. A former journalist and editor, Rosie turned to marketing and communications and has most recently worked as a marketing consultant specialising in creative industries, and as a copywriter and strategist in advertising agencies. She has also been trustee and chairperson for the Tauranga Art Gallery Foundation.

“My husband grew up in Havelock North, so we are stoked to be coming home to the Bay.

“The arts have always held a special place in my life, having opened my eyes to worlds and perspectives different to my own, right from when I was a kid.

“To champion them, and the taonga that is the Opera House, is an absolute privilege that I can’t wait to get stuck into.”

Hawke’s Bay Opera House manager Megan Peacock Coyle says she is thrilled to announce the new members to the team.

“To have this wealth of experience join us on this incredible journey to realise this amazing facility as the most vibrant and significant arts, culture and events venue in New Zealand is incredibly exciting."

Group Manager Community Facilities and Programmes Alison Banks said “it is exciting to have such a dynamic team lead by Megan Peacock-Coyle and joining Dane Fletcher who has been looking after the facility while it has been closed.

The community have missed out on accessing this wonderful facility since 2014 which makes it even more important to ensure the team who will be looking after it and our community are experts in their fields. Megan has picked the right people to help her make this happen”.



