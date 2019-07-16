Corona Presents Mako Road Free Winter Tour Across NZ

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tuesday, 16 July 2019
Press Release: Corona


Saturday 31 August – Coronet Peak, Queenstown
Sunday 1 September – Post Office Lane, Wanaka
Friday 6 September – Starters Bar, Dunedin
Saturday 7 September – Blue Pub, Methven
Saturday 14 September – Powderhorn Cheateau, Ohakune

Corona are proud to present Christchurch indie-pop-rockers Mako Road on a run of free shows across New Zealand this winter. This run of five shows will showcase one of the country’s fastest growing live acts in some of NZ’s most beautiful locations.

After releasing their debut EP The Green Superintendent in early 2018, Mako Road have established themselves as one of the scene’s hardest touring acts. They followed the release with their second EP Local Safari in late 2018, played sold-out tours across NZ and Australia, and performed at a number of festivals over summer.

Mako Road are currently working on new material, with an eye towards releasing in late-2019, and this run of shows will give audiences a sneak peek. Performing at Coronet Peak, Wanaka, Dunedin, the foot of Mt Hutt (Methven) and Ohakune, they will be bringing their high energy live performance to winter hot spots across the country.

All shows are free entry and limited capacity, so first come first served. Presented by Corona and Loop.

