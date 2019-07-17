Billy T Award Winner Returns for One Night Only

KURA SHOULDA WOULDA

In collaboration with Q Theatre / Directed by Jessica Joy Wood

After two sell-out seasons in the 2019 NZ International Comedy Festival, Kura Forrester is thrilled to bring her award-winning show Kura Shoulda Woulda to Q Theatre on August 31 for one night only!

Winning the prestigious Billy T Award with this theatrical hour of stand-up, Kura Shoulda Wouldais inspired by Kura’s recent history, unpacking her failures and triumphs complete with hilarious tales of love, loss, whanau dynamics, Sonny Bill Williams and surgeries. Sharing her contagious spirit for life, Kura also introduces us to some eccentric, relatable characters that shows off the best of her dynamic ability as an actor.

Lovingly reflecting on her life so far, Kura Shoulda Woulda is the second solo hour from this multi-faceted comedic talent. 2019 is set to be her biggest year yet – alongside her critically acclaimed stand-up career taking off, Kura is quickly becoming an on-screen regular. This year alone, she has been seen in Educators, Funny Girls, and new comedy sitcom Golden Boy, on which she is also a writer. Kura was also involved in writing Coco Solid’s animated comedy Aroha Bridge.

Originally training at Unitec before travelling to Paris to work with master clown and professor of theatre Philippe Gaulier, Kura has been working throughout the country as an actress, comedian, writer and theatre-maker since 2005. She also is a tutor with Massive Company and has worked on multiple productions including The Wholehearted, and later in 2019 will take the lead role in their latest work, Half of the Sky. Kura is a frequent collaborator within the flourishing local comedy scene, working with Parker & Sainsbury, Rose Matafeo, Alice Snedden, and Leon Wadham in their various stage and screen exploits, as well as regular appearances on Kiwi comedy staples 7 Days and Jono and Ben. Kura’s feature film credits include What We Do in The Shadows and Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses.









"Simply a dazzling, engaging comedian delivering something simple but deeply, hilariously effective"

– NZ Herald

The Return Season

Saturday 31 August, 7.30pm

Q Theatre – Rangatira

Tickets available now at qtheatre.co.nz

Imagery available via Dropbox



