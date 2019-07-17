5+ Easy & Affordable Hacks for Building Immunity this Winter

It’s that time of year when your whole family can be knocked off its feet by annoying winter sicknesses like the common cold.

Store-bought packaged vitamins can be expensive and have little scientific evidence behind them. Dose up instead on real, in-season produce like kiwifruit, carrots, parsnips, tamarillos, broccoli, cauliflower, oranges… the list goes on!

In-season fruit and vegetables are delicious, fresh, affordable and fuel your body and mind. Eating fresh seasonal produce during winter is the best way to boost your immunity and ensure your overall wellbeing.

Here are 5+ easy and affordable hacks to help you feel your best throughout the colder months:

Hack 1: Eat 5+ A Day (of course!)

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust works to inspire Kiwis to eat five or more servings of fresh, seasonal fruit and vegetables daily for health and vitality. Eat all the colours of the rainbow when it comes to vegetables and fruit. Change it up daily – so you are eating a variety of nutrients. Fresh vegetables and fruit are real foods that help to fuel your body and mind to work at its best, which is important for everyone – especially growing Kiwi kids!

Hack 2: Whip Up a Warming Winter Soup!

Roasted Cauliflower, Broccoli and Kale Soup - https://www.5aday.co.nz/recipes/roasted-cauliflower-broccoli-kale-soup/









Hack 3: Honey, Ginger & Lemon Elixir

Feel like you’ve got a “tickly” throat, cough or just struggling with a bit of congestion? Then try this time-honored favourite - good old-fashioned honey, ginger, and lemon drink. This always feels soothing and comforting for the body and soul.

Serves: 1

Preparation: 3 minutes

Ingredients

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 cup of hot water (boiled in a jug)

½ fresh lemon

1 teaspoon manuka honey

Method: Boil half a jug of water. Pour hot water into a large cup, add ginger and stir. Squeeze ½ a lemon into the water, add the honey and stir well. Add a little cold water or leave it to cool slightly then enjoy.

Hack 4: Quick Vitamin C Boost – and Skin Food!

Kiwifruit are in season right now. They are affordable and both green and gold are a good source of vitamin C.

Even better, this fruit is also an amazing beauty food secret! Vitamin C helps with healthy skin and protects against free radical damage.

Vitamin C also fights fatigue and helps unlock mental vitality.

Try this quick, easy and delicious winter salad recipe -

https://www.5aday.co.nz/recipes/winter-kiwifruit-green-salad/

Hack 5: Exercise & Hydration

Keep moving! We aren’t bears - so don’t hibernate! Movement gets everything flowing and is a booster for our overall wellbeing. And don’t forget to keep hydrated. Water is the best way and it’s free! Women need roughly 2200ml a day and men about 3000ml (depending on your height and weight etc). Make your water a little bit more exciting – and give it a nutrient boost - by slicing up winter fruit like kiwifruit or squeezing lemon and orange juice into your water bottle. For extra flavour and goodness, add half a handful of shredded herbs like mint or rosemary.

Bonus Hacks: Make the most of beautiful seasonal produce

Try new ways to eat your seasonal fruit and vegetables, we are lucky to have beautiful winter produce such as kūmara, Navel oranges, carrots, parsnips, tamarillos and more. Here are some recipes for inspiration.

Balsamic Roasted Parsnip and Carrots - https://www.5aday.co.nz/recipes/balsamic-roasted-parsnip-carrots/



Orange and Cucumber Ribbon Salad - https://www.5aday.co.nz/recipes/orange-and-cucumber-ribbon-salad/



Kūmara Stuffed with Sautéed Kale and Parmesan - https://www.5aday.co.nz/recipes/kumara-stuffed-with-sautéed-kale-and-parmesan/



Tamarillo Salsa - https://www.5aday.co.nz/recipes/tamarillo-salsa/





