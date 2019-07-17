Bowls Pirates name the ‘Crew' to defend their crown

17 July 2019

The AUTEX Pt Chevalier Bowls Pirates name the ‘Crew' to defend their crown.



It seems like only yesterday that the AUTEX Pt Chevalier Bowls Pirates celebrated their dramatic win in the (inaugural) 2018 Bowls 3Five League, but with this year's competition now rising over the horizon the preparations to defend their crown have begun .

The last 12 months have been highly successful for Pt Chev Bowls (and their players), who between them have added a number of new titles and individual achievements, whilst continuing to expand their knowledge and considerable experience...

To defend their title, Pt Chevalier Bowls is proud to announce their 2019 Premier 3Five Pirates ‘Crew' for this years campaign as:

Nick Thompson: 5 Auckland Centre titles (Gold Star), tens of Club titles. New recruit to Pt Chev Bowls last season.

Alex Reed: 2 Auckland Centre titles, 7 Club titles, member of last year's Premier 3Five team.

Aiden Takarua: 3 Auckland Centre titles, 12 Club titles, member of last year's Premier 3Five team.

Jenny Stockford: 4 Auckland Centre titles, 15 Club titles. A very experienced bowler and great reader of the game and member of last year’s Premier 3Five team.

Steve Hoeft: 1 Auckland Centre title, multiple club titles, a legend at Pt Chev Bowls (has been playing with Aiden since he started).

Kevin Morris: Multiple centre titles in Waikato and Auckland. Has been playing bowls for the best part of four decades.

Ange Temple: 4 Centre titles. A tenacious bowler who never gives up! A member of last year’s Premier 3Five team.

Jenny Jones: Multiple Auckland Centre titles, 20+ Club titles, won the Pt Chev Bowls singles title this season. Another legend at Pt Chev Bowls who has dominated Club competitions over the last two decades.









We wish them all good luck, and hope to see the Trophy back on its pedestal at Pt Chev Bowls after the final later this year!



Note/s:

The Bowls 3Five Televised League is an annual indoor competition run by Bowls NZ.

It is covered (over 8 weeks) by Sky Sports, beginning with Round 1 on Tuesday 22 October 2019 and running through to the Grand Final on Wednesday 11 December 2019.

Full schedule, news and results are available on the official website at: http://www.bowls3five.co.nz



